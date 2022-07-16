miranda-lambert-drops-amazing-snaps-from-wyoming-adventure

Miranda Lambert has been on a whirlwind vacation out West, sharing photos on social media from the road. She recently shared a series of snaps from Jackson, Wyoming. There, it looks like she did a lot of hiking, white water rafting, picnicking, and spending quality time with her husband and friends.

“The Grand Tetons stole my [heart],” she captioned her photos, using a blue heart emoji. “Until next time Jackson WY.” She also used the hashtag #tourist, which is a nod to her song of the same name. That song, from her recent album Palomino, is all about being a roamer, a traveler, and an explorer. Exactly what Lambert is doing right now.

She recently shared some snaps from her Utah adventure, where she spent some time around Strawberry Bay near Salt Lake City. She and her husband and a few friends have been traveling around in a sleek Airstream since July 5, as Lambert takes a break from touring. According to Lambert’s first post about the trip, she and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, named their camper “The Sheriff.”

“We’re out on a 20-day run of adventures out west,” she wrote on that first post. “We kicked it off in beautiful Colorado. Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y’all!” So far, it looks like they’re only on their 11th day of the adventure, if they started on the 5th. So, hopefully, we’ll be getting many more tales from on the road as Lambert continues her travels.

Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, and More to Participate in Documentary About Outlaw Country

There’s a new 6-part, Willie Nelson-led documentary coming out about the outlaw country music movement, and Miranda Lambert is taking part. Nelson will star, as he was more or less at the helm of outlaw country along with his contemporaries Waylon Jennings and David Allan Coe.

The new series, titled “They Called Us Outlaws,” is produced by Jessi Colter. She has some outlaw country street cred herself. The widow of Waylon Jennings, Colter also has plenty of singer-songwriter credits to her name as well. The series will include over 75 interviews and spans 12 hours. It’ll be cut into six 2-hour parts.

Kris Kristofferson, Emmylou Harris, and Margo Price will also contribute to the series along with Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, and even Matthew McConaughey. Most importantly, some of the interviews with outlaw legends like Guy Clark, Tom T. Hall, Billy Joe Shaver, and Jerry Jeff Walker were their last recorded interviews before their deaths.

“They Called Us Outlaws” will definitely be an extensive look into one of the most interesting facets of country music. Outlaw country has a long and storied history. This looks like a well-documented and well-researched peek into the lives of those legendary outlaws.