miranda-lambert-drops-awesome-series-of-photos-marking-the-end-of-her-utah-adventure

Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.

Fans were happy to see everything that she posted online. A couple even noted that Lambert was on the cover of People magazine. One even humorously said their 10-year-old was trying to read it before Mom. That did not go over too well. But Lambert will be making her way home and, we hope, back in the studio sometime soon.

Miranda Lambert Realizes How Important Family Is To Her Life

As much as she has focused on her own career, Lambert said that she also realized how important family is in her life. “Spending a lot more time doing life stuff with my husband and my friends and family has been super high on the priority list,” she said in an interview. There was a time, Lambert would admit, that she was running hard with life. But she’s learned about the practice of slowing down and relishing life’s tender moments. The country music star also has a Las Vegas residency coming up soon, too. Finding balance in all things means Miranda Lambert can enjoy life to the fullest. But she also can put her attention on the important things in life as well. It’s cool to see her come to this awareness.

Back in June, Nashville music fans received quite a treat. Lambert actually joined Brooks & Dunn on stage to sing two songs, Cowgirls Don’t Cry and Neon Moon. Speaking of cool, imagine getting to see these country music artists come together for both music and fun. Lambert happens to be a fan of Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks. So, this fan got a chance to perform with this duo.

Now, we’ve covered family, friends, and music. What else in the world could make Lambert smile? Animals. She is an animal lover through and through. Recently, Lambert welcomed a new four-legged addition to shat she calls her “farmily.” Lambert and McLoughlin do enjoy living the farm lifestyle. To do so, then you will need some four-legged friends to keep it all fun and lively. If you are thinking dog or cat, then we have a surprise for you. Lambert would welcome a horse named Cowboy to the crew. She talked about it in another Instagram post.