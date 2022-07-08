Miranda Lambert Posts Awesome New Pics From ‘Magical Moab’ Adventures With Her Husband

For Miranda Lambert and her husband, there’s nothing like a glamping break in the desert. The hotter the better.

Lambert shared a vacation galley of photos with a video so that her fans can see her at play. She captioned it all “Magical Moab.” In the photos, she’s hiking or taking a dune buggy up a hill. And in one snap, she and her husband, plus another couple, are dressed to go out somewhere. They’re in southeastern Utah.

Miranda Lambert is dropping vacation photos as she travels around in a caravan featuring the Sheriff and Toodle Lou. Earlier this week, Lambert wrote on Instagram: “Time off touring means it’s time to hit the dusty trail! There is no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals. Gwen Sebastian and Louis Newman with their camper named “Toodle Lou” and me and Brendan McLoughlin with our Airstream Globetrotter we call

“The Sheriff”.”

“We’re out on a 20 day run of adventures out west,” she said. “We kicked it off in beautiful Colorado. Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y’all! She then used the hashtags #homeiswhereyouroam and #Tourist. And there are more photos:

She discussed her vacation plans in an interview with People last month. And it sounds like there’s a country music song somewhere in it all.

“It’s really about balance of life and work for me right now,” Miranda Lambert said. “I’ve been touring for 20 years, and I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing — just a lot of parking lots. I’m trying to use my downtime to really experience life. I always get the boring months off, and I’m like, ‘Can I just have a sunshiny month off?’ So the first of July, I’m out of here, and I’m taking my Airstream.”

Trust us, Miranda Lambert deserves some time to glamp and relax in the sun. She’s been ever so busy, releasing four albums in three years. Lambert heads back to the stage at the end of the month. Then she’ll begin prepping for her Las Vegas residency called Velvet Rodeo. That starts Sept. 23 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Earlier this year, she did her Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town.

Meanwhile, aside from her music, the country music star introduced her Wanda June home line for Wal-Mart. At 38, she’s an award-winning country music star with her own lifestyle brand. You also can’t forget about her fashion line and the MuttNation Foundation, which encourages folks to adopt their new furever best friend.

So yes, no one is arguing with Miranda Lambert taking a well-deserved long, relaxing vacation.