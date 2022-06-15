Miranda Lambert Teams Up With Walmart to Launch Wanda June Home Collection

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert announced on Tuesday (June 14th) that she is teaming up with Walmart to launch her new Wanda June Home collection.

“Introducing ‘Wanda June Home’ By Miranda Lambert. Inspired by laughter, love, and memories,” Miranda Lambert declared in her latest Instagram post.

According to Billboard, The home collection’s inspiration is from three generations of “warm and sassy” Southern hospitality. The singer and songwriter names the collection after her mother, Beverly June Lambert, and her grandmother, Wanda Louise Coker. Both women talk the Miranda about everything she knows about entertaining and welcoming guests into her home. The home collection has more than 80 kitchen, bar, tabletop, and home decor items between $12.97 and $170. However, most of the items are under $30.

“Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, a.k.a. Nonny,” Lambert also explains in a statement. “They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That’s really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand.”

Lambert further explains the home collection’s products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories. “I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart where my grandpa was a greeter back in the day,” Lambert also adds. “And where I’ve shopped all my life.”

Walmart Speaks Out About Miranda Lambert’s New Home Collection

Also in a statement, Executive Vice President of Home at Walmart, Anthony Soohoo shares his thoughts about Miranda Lambert’s new home collection.

“The Wanda June Home line is a truly authentic collaboration that’s only available to Walmart customers,” Soohoo then states. “And we know they are going to love Miranda’s approachable, charming take on entertaining essentials and home décor at fantastic values. It’s our mission to build the easiest place to shop for home design by allowing our customers to save time, effort, and money.”

Soohoo further explains that the Wanda June collection is the latest example of how Walmart is continuing to expand and elevate its assortment to democratize style for its customers. Along with Miranda Lambert’s Wanda June Home collection, other home collections at Walmart are Beautiful by Drew Berrymore; Gap Home; The Home Edit; The Pioneer Woman; Queer Eye; and My Texas House.

Along with launching her home collection, Miranda Lambert recently released her “Palomino” album. It is notably the highest-debuting country album of 2022. She also ended her The Bandwagon Tour recently as well. She will be performing next week at Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colorado.