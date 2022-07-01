Miranda Lambert Doesn’t Mind Fans’ Thirsty Comments on Her Husband’s Instagram

When Miranda Lambert isn’t busy tearing up the country music charts or playing to her adoring fans, she’s probably spending time with her hunky husband. She married Brendan McLoughlin in 2019. He’s a retired NYPD officer and a current Instagram heartthrob.

They both often post pictures of each other on their respective Instagram pages. And pictures that show off McLoughlin’s physique are often met with thirsty comments from their followers. How does this make Lambert feel? Well, she knows her husband is gifted and she encourages him to show it off.

Lambert recently spoke to People and took a chance to address her husband’s online following. She’s not ashamed of being married to a specimen. “I tell him, ‘If you got blessed with all of that, then don’t rob the world,'” Lambert said. “I’m a songwriter, so I put out music. You look like that, so you should have your photo taken!”

Fans are not shy about posting their affinity for McLoughlin. They’ll often post things like, “Good for you Miranda! I wish you that kind of wholeness and happiness forever!” Another user wrote, “I have never seen a more handsome man in my life.” Some users are less subtle with lots of comments like, “Awesome abs and belly button and pic.”

Miranda Lambert Focuses on What’s Important

Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot in 2019 after a whirlwind 3-month romance. She credits her marriage for grounding her life and keeping things in perspective.

“I want to be open about how happy we are,” Lambert said. “I just don’t give two s—s about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music, or anything else – I just care that I’m being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh. It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”

Lambert is no stranger to publicity in her relationships. She craved some stability after her divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015. The tumultuous breakup led to her receiving significant criticism on social media and across tabloids in the years that followed. However, her marriage to McLoughlin is a lifetime fulfillment.

“I take myself way too seriously, and I think I’ve really calmed down, getting out of my head and stuff, because he’s so full of joy,” Lambert said. When asked what her favorite part of her partner is, she avoided the obvious answer of his abs. Instead, she said, “his smile. It’s one of those contagious ones.”