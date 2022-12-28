Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Jeremiah Green, co-founder and drummer of Modest Mouse, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and will be temporarily stepping away from the stage as he undergoes rigorous treatment.

Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, shared the news on Facebook on Christmas Day. In her post, she included six recent photos of Green and wrote, “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is [sic] so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Green’s friend, Seattle-based radio personality Marco Collins, also announced the diagnosis through a social media post on Sunday.

“Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band’s tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer,” he wrote.

Collins also shared that, despite the illness, Green’s “prognosis is good.” And he added that Green’s oncologist is a big fan of Modest Mouse, “so he’s got that in his corner.”

“Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well, buddy,” he ended. “We’re all pulling for you!”

Jeremiah Green Quietly Stepped Away From Modest Mouse’s Tour This Fall

Modest Mouse headed out on tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their second album, The Lonesome Crowded West, on November 18. It’s not clear when he stopped performing, but YouTube clips show him on stage as recently as December 1.

The band is set to perform at the Lollapalooza South America festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil this March. Neither he nor Modest Mouse has announced if Jeremiah Green will join. At this point, he may not know whether or not he will be well enough to travel.

Green co-founded the alternative rock band in 1992 with bassist Eric Judy and lead singer and guitarist Issac Brock. He has since played on all but one of the band’s eight studio albums. The drummer took a year off in 2003 after suffering a nervous breakdown, and he does not appear on Good News for People Who Love Bad News, which was released in 2004.

Modest Mouse dropped their first album in six years in 2021. And this past July, Brock shared that the group was working on new music, which Green has likely been a part of.

“I got seven new songs coming out pretty soon,” he told NME. “As soon as we were done with the last album, I had a thorn in my side about everyone saying, ‘Why does it take so long to put out records?’ Because I find other interests! Not all of them good, but f— it! I don’t want to have to answer that question anymore, so I have a record that I’m really happy with.”