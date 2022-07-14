Morgan Wallen’s Next Single Headed to Country Radio Revealed

Big news for Morgan Wallen! The country music hitmaker’s track “You Proof” is reportedly set to hit country radio as his next single release.

According to country music chart insider, Chris Owen, Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” is set to go to country radio on Monday (July 18th). The song was released as a promotional single in May 2022 to celebrate Wallen’s 29th birthday. It is already at #41 on Billboard Country Airplay and 21 adds on Mediabase.

New @MorganWallen single is “You Proof.”



Goes to country radio on Monday. Already at #41 on Billboard Country Airplay and 21 adds on Mediabase. — Chris Owen (@FiddleSabre) July 13, 2022

While revealing why he decided to release “You Proof” on his birthday, Morgan Wallen wrote in a social media post featuring the single, “No other way I’d want to celebrate turning 29 than dropping new music. You Proof. Out now.”

The song’s chorus reads, “Ain’t nobody sellin’ nothing you proof / something stronger than I’m used to / I’ve been pouring 90-100 feelin’ like nothings gonna cut it that’s the hard truth / I need something you proof / I need something you proof.”

Morgan Wallen is currently on “The Dangerous Tour,” which will come to an end in September 2022. Stops on the tour include Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Georgia; Rogers Arkansas; and St. Louis Missouri.

Morgan Wallen Says Things ‘Got Pretty Dark’ For Him During the Racial Slur Controversy

While speaking to Sirius XM’s “The Highway” recently, Morgan Wallen opened up about how things became super difficult for him after a video of him making a racial slur surfaced.

“It got pretty dark for sure,” Morgan Wallen recalled about the situation. “You know I’m a pretty… I feel like I’m a pretty resilient person, and I’m a pretty happy person in general. But that was definitely a really difficult time, you know? But we tried to keep my sight set on better things. I feel like if we just stay true to who I knew I really was, that it would… We would come out all right.”

Despite the circumstances, Morgan Wallen said he learned some pretty important lessons. “There was definitely a few of them that’s been learned, and I’m still trying to learn everything I can… That’s part of what I love about life and that’s what I love about anything, like golf, for example. That’s why I love golf, I can’t figure it out.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen spoke about his 2022 ACM Awards speech after winning album of the year for his “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

“That speech I gave there was from my heart,” he continued. “It was true. I think I wrote it that morning and just kind of let whatever come out, you know, um, pretty fresh, but yeah, it’s definitely true.”

While discussing the reaction to his speech, Wallen recalled, “Everyone, a lot of people around me are like, ‘Man, you know, you’re a lot different than you were even a year ago,’ you know. I’m glad to hear that, because that’s something that I was, it’s not an accident, you know? I’ve worked on it. I’ve tried.”