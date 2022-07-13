Morgan Wallen Posts Heartwarming Photos on Son’s Second Birthday: ‘Can’t Wait to See Who You Become’

Morgan Wallen’s son, Indigo Wilder, just turned two years old. The “Wasted on You” singer celebrated the occasion in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Check out a couple of photos below.

“2 years in this world. I can’t wait to see who you become,” Wallen captioned the post.

Among the folks wishing Morgan Wallen and his son well was Nicolle Galyon. She and Miranda Lambert recently wrote a track with Wallen for a forthcoming project. The song is called “Thought You Should Know.”

“wow he is precious,” Galyon said in the replies.

That track is one of several new ones that Wallen says he has in the can. He has 12 new songs ready to go. Wallen says that he isn’t in a hurry to get to the new project, though. He has plenty to occupy his time, including his current tour and his son. Wallen has often credited his son for changing his life over the course of the past two years. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said it’s what helped him get through a tough time.

“I think mostly I can attribute it to being a dad,” he said. “You know? Just seeing that I have another life that I’m responsible for. It puts things in perspective.”

He celebrated Father’s Day by sharing photos of his son and his own father.

Morgan Wallen Matches His Best ‘Billboard’ Country Airplay Mark

“Wasted on You” has topped the Billboard Country Airplay charts for three straight weeks. It matches his longest such feat. “Whiskey Glasses” was at the top of the same chart for three weeks in 2019. He achieved the feat just as Dangerous: The Double Album was knocked out of the top spot on the Country Albums chart. The record spent a whopping 63 weeks at number one. Growin’ Up by Luke Combs finally knocked it off the top.

The unprecedented success of Dangerous: The Double Album will be recognized at ACM Honors. Wallen will receive the “Milestone Award” for the accomplishment. The ceremony is on August 24 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. He’ll be honored alongside past and future collaborators Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert.

‘Dangerous: The Tour’

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen remains hard at the road. He hits a lot of festival lineups throughout the summer. He’ll also mix in his own headlining dates along the way. His next stop is at Country Thunder Saskatchewan on July 16. He’ll also be part of Faster Horses Festival in Michigan and Country Thunder Wisconsin in July. He’s on a big lineup at Rock the South in Alabama in August. Alabama will co-headline that one, and Wallen’s friend Hardy will be there, too.

Check out all of the dates on Morgan Wallen’s calendar at his website.