Morgan Wallen Says He’s Happy as He’s Ever Been Following ‘Pretty Dark’ Year

Morgan Wallen maintained a relatively low profile over the past year. He recently made a couple of visits to country radio to chat about the success of Dangerous: The Double Album. It won Best Album at this year’s ACM Awards. He revealed a lot in those conversations.

He spoke to Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway about his absence.

“It got pretty dark, for sure,” he told Warren. “I feel like I’m a pretty resilient person, and I’m a pretty happy person in general, but that was definitely a really difficult time. I feel like if I just stay true to who I knew I really was, we would come out alright.”

“There was definitely a few of them learned,” he added, referring to lessons he received along the way.

The visit to Warren’s show was to surprise a 6-year-old fan that has been viral on TikTok. The youngster sings versions of Wallen tunes, and he performed one for the Tennessee native himself. Morgan Wallen also revealed on the show that he wrote his memorable acceptance speech at the ACMs on the morning of the event.

Wallen has shown a sense of humor and self-awareness about his mistakes recently. He regretted being unable to pay bail for a New Hampshire man posing for a mugshot while wearing a t-shirt with Wallen’s mugshot on it.

Wallen also stopped by Country Countdown USA recently. He told Lon Helton that new music is on the way. Wallen released snippets of new tracks on social media over the past year. One is a co-write with Miranda Lambert. “Thought You Should Know” will be on the release.

Morgan Wallen on the Road

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Tour’ is going strong. He spent the holiday weekend back at it in Orange Beach, Ala. He told Warren that a stadium tour could be on the way. The tease comes after selling out Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. The ballpark is home to the Texas Rangers, and it’s the first “stadium” show that Wallen will headline. He’s shown up on stadium bills with Eric Church, but this will be the first of his own.

He’ll join several festival lineups throughout the summer. There’s Country Concert in Fort Loramie, Ohio on July 9. There’s also Country Thunder Saskatchewan and Country Thunder Wisconsin in July. He headlines Rock the South in Cullman, Ala. on August 6 alongside the legendary Alabama. The current run continues through October, when he’ll wrap it up with the Texas ballpark and Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee. He’s also set to perform at Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in 2023. Check out all of Morgan Wallen’s current tour dates and get ticket informtaion at his website.