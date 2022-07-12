Morgan Wallen’s ‘Wasted on You’ Matches His Longest Run on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart

Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted on You” remains in the spot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. It’s the third consecutive week that the track has held down the top spot. That matches a personal best for Wallen. “Whiskey Glasses” remained at number one for three straight weeks in 2019. Wallen has had four other tracks hit the top of the chart, each remaining there for a week.

According to Luminate, which measures streaming numbers among other factors, “Wasted on You” was played 28.3 million times.

There have been 18 total number ones in 2022, and “Wasted on You” is just the second among them to stay at the top for three weeks. Jason Aldean’s “Trouble With a Heartbreak” is the other. The achievement comes just after Dangerous: The Double Album was finally dethroned from the top of the Country Albums chart. The record spent a whopping 63 weeks atop the chart before being knocked off by Luke Combs. Luke’s Growin’ Up debuted at number one after it’s release at the end of June.

That unprecedented achievement earned Wallen a seat at this year’s ACM Honors. He’ll be presented with the “Milestone Award.” Miranda Lambert will receive the “Triple Crown Award” and Chris Stapleton will receive the “Spirit Award.” The ceremony takes place at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24.

It’s a wild coincidence that Luke Combs was the one to finally knock Morgan Wallen off the top of the album chart. Wallen sat there for more than a year, and Combs had just commented on their friendly rivalry.

When asked who the top country music star is right now, Combs replied, “That’s tough. Me or Wallen, for sure, I think.”

For now, and at the same time, each sits atop one of the most coveted Billboard charts.

Is Morgan Wallen Ready to Follow ‘Dangerous?’

Morgan Wallen is already hinting at new music that’s on the way. He has 12 songs in the can already.

“I’m confident in what I do next already,” he said recently on Country Countdown USA. “Overall I feel pretty comfortable. I don’t feel rushed. I’ve got other things, I’ve got the tour, I’ve got my son, so I’m glad that I’ve already spent some time on the next project.”

He teased a track on social media. It’s a writing collaboration with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon called “Thought You Should Know.” Another wild coincidence, as Lambert appeared on the new Luke Combs record with “Outrunnin’ Your Memory.”

Morgan Wallen is still on the road and will be for most of the remainder of 2022. He’s playing festivals this summer and he’ll mix in some of his own dates along the way. Check out all the dates and get ticket information at his website.