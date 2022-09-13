Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Fires Back After Concertgoer Offended By Nudity During San Francisco Show

Long-time hair metal rockers Motley Crue just wrapped up their expansive Stadium Tour last week with their final stop in Las Vegas on September 9th. But the show became a talking point for a reason not related to the music. Drummer Tommy Lee took center stage to air his grievances with the standards of nudity on social media.

During the unconventional speech, Lee declared his hatred for Twitter and Instagram after he posted nude photos of himself that were quickly taken off the sites. He then exposed his naked backside to the crowd to announce he’s joined OnlyFans where he can post any content he desires.

While on stage, he encouraged people in the crowd to expose themselves as well. “Should we play a little game of, ‘I’ll show you mine if you show me yours?'” he told the crowd at Allegiant Stadium. “Well, I already won. I showed you my s—. They took it down off the internet. No more d—s, no more titties. Is that it?”

Lee laughed and continued, “Well, what I’ve done is I’ve now gone over to a place where you can be free as f—, and you can show anybody whatever the f— you want, and they don’t f—ing take it down. So, f—ing suck it. Boom!”

Many people have come forward to voice their displeasure with Lee for exposing himself and encouraging others to do the same. Lee took to Twitter to fire back at his critics.

The world is too soft! Been doing this shit for years Juan! Mötley Crüe concerts aren’t PG and never have been!!!! Grow the fuck up! pic.twitter.com/3iqGqgqtae — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) September 11, 2022

Lee doubled down on his statements by saying this kind of behavior has always been present at Motley Crue shows in the past.

Complaining about seeing tits at a Mötley Crüe concert is like complaining about seeing cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) September 11, 2022

Tommy Lee Ups the Ante at the Final Shows of Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour

Juan Alvarez attended the tour’s San Fransisco stop on Wednesday with his sister. Lee made a similar stunt at that show where Alvarez said the crowd engaged and exposed themselves en masse.

“Minors and everyone was forced to see people nude on the big screen and everyone was doing it around us too. It was like Sodom and Gomorrah, it was crazy. Even the usher had to pull a guy down from the brick wall because he had his private parts out, screaming. It was pretty crazy,” he said.

On Sunday, the Mötley Crüe musician shared a video to Twitter introducing fans to his latest media platform once again. “Yo, I’m Tommy Lee. Join me over at OnlyFans because I went the f— over there,” he said in the clip. “I’m tired of Instagram policing our bodies, so head on over to the wild side — OnlyFans. Let’s f—ing go.”