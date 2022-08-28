Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee Makes Light of Viral NSFW Picture in Hilarious Concert Moment

At a concert in Los Angeles, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee once again poked fun at a recent nude selfie that went viral. The rock music icon took to his official Twitter to share a video of the hijinks.

In the video, Tommy Lee is seen talking to the audience at a show during “The Stadium Tour.” Right before launching into Mötley Crüe’s legendary “Home Sweet Home”, Lee addressed the crowd. He recounted the events from a few weeks ago, in which he exposed himself and posted it on social media. Lee points out he was on a break from touring and had several drinks. Lee then seems dismayed that the powers that be took the explicit post down.

“And so I figured they took them down from Instagram, and you guys wanna see my wiener?”, Lee asked the assembled crowd. Though it is more likely that the audience wanted to hear Mötley Crüe play music, Lee continues to insinuate he will expose himself. “All right, let’s go. Let me show you my [darn] wiener. You ready? There it is,” he exclaimed. Tommy Lee then produced a live Dachshund out of his trousers. Of course, that breed of dog is affectionately called weiners since their body shape resembles hot dogs.

I always say when in doubt whip those wieners out!!! and by the way @peta no wieners were injured or harmed during this, both wieners were actually quite cozy snuggling pic.twitter.com/86vU9zT3Es — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) August 28, 2022

Tommy Lee then pressured male Mötley Crüe fans to show him their “weiners.” The veteran drummer was disappointed when no concertgoers exposed themselves. “I guess the boys are a little shy, huh, fellas?” he teased.

Tommy Lee approved of the recent Hulu series based on his life

Of course, being exposed isn’t new for the Mötley Crüe drummer. A private video Tommy Lee filmed with his wife Pamela Anderson on their honeymoon was leaked in 1995. It dropped on the early internet, becoming a prototype for the celebrity sex tape. It was a huge success in the home video market as well. The resulting scandal served as the basis for Hulu’s 2022 series Pam & Tommy.

However, Tommy Lee didn’t mind the series being made about the events. In fact, he gave the production his blessing. “I know Sebastian [Stan], he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, really beautiful story. Lee told EW in 2021. “I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now.” Lee feels like a new generation needs to learn about the scandal. “I feel like it was forever ago. But it’s a cool story and people need to know.”

Mötley Crüe’s four founders, including Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, and Tommy Lee, are all on hand for the tour. It was delayed two years due to COVID-19. The tour concludes on September 9th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.