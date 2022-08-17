Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour Is Bringing in a Boat Load Every Single Night

American heavy metal band Motley Crue is currently on a stadium tour throughout the United States. It was recently revealed how much money each concert brings in, and it’s a lot.

The band was formed in L.A. in the early 80s, and consists of members Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, and Vince Neil. They had retired from touring in 2015, but following their reunion in 2018, they have returned. Not only that, but they also now have a Netflix autobiography (“The Dirt”) and are releasing new music.

Live 75 recently reported the number of ticket sales Motley Crue has sold while on their current tour, “The Stadium Tour.” The tour also features Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The star-studded lineup has been bringing in a ton of fans. It was reported that the average number of tickets sold is 36,513. This put the average gross money earned at $4,962,861.00 — nearly $5 million.

The tour was delayed nearly two years due to Covid, and now that concerts are happening again, it seemed like a better time than ever to kick off the tour.

Fans have been loving the tour so far. One fan responded to a tweet by the band, debating going to another concert on the tour. They wrote: “So tempted to fly out there to see a second show. Buffalo was awesome!!”

Motley Crue Stadium Tour Brings in Many Metal Fans

Metal fans are still going strong for the band, even 40 years later. One fan tweeted: “31 years ago today I braved my very first festival purely because Motley Crue were playing. They were always well good back in those days. I wasn’t much of a fan of AC/DC before that day but bloody ‘ell I definitely was after. Metallica had just released their ‘Black Album.'”

Another fan pointed out the last time they saw Motley Crue was during their last ever tour in Indianapolis, and now they saw them in the same venue. They said: “7 years after seeing the “final” Motley Crue concert in Indianapolis we got to see Motley Crue in Indianapolis. #ripmotleycrue.”

Band member Vince Neil recently took a turn to country. The singer made his Grand Ole Pry debut on August 2. He sang “Home Sweet Home,” and fans went wild.

The Grand Ole Pry Instagram page posted about his performance. They wrote: “We continued our long-standing tradition of having guest appearances on the Opry stage during the Tuesday Night Opry. @thevinceneil made his Grand Ole Opry debut, and the audience concluded his performance with a standing ovation!”

The band recently added additional tour dates and locations onto their tour. Check out their website for updates on The Stadium Tour.