Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Reveals Why He Posted Graphic Photo of Himself

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is finally giving an explanation for the explicit selfie he posted on social media last week. He told the audience at a recent show that he uploaded the image in the middle of an epic “bender.” The rock music legend’s nude selfie quickly went viral even though it was posted in the early morning. During a Motley Crue show Sunday night in San Antonio, he elaborated on the gaffe.

“[A] couple weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a [huge] bender, bro. A bender,” Lee told the audience in a video he shared on his official Twitter. “I got [quite intoxicated] and got naked and posted pictures of my [privates].” After receiving applause, Lee then invited viewers to join in on the fun.

Tommy Lee explained that he normally enjoyed gazing upon the female form in all of its glory. However, after his nude post went viral, he was craving something different. “But tonight? Tonight it’s equal-opportunity night. Tonight I wanna see [men’s privates].” He then demanded as many willing men as possible to expose themselves. The drummer then encouraged a male in a pink shirt, who appeared to be eager. But when the camera crew showed him on the video screens, he indicated a woman next to him and shook his head. “The wife says no? Divorce,” Tommy Lee quipped. See the very NSFW concert speech below.

Tommy Lee is no stranger to this sort of notoriety

Of course, being exposed isn’t new for Tommy Lee. A private video he filmed with his wife Pamela Anderson on their honeymoon was leaked in 1995. It dropped on the early internet, becoming a prototype for the celebrity sex tape. It was a huge success in the home video market as well. The resulting scandal served as the basis for Hulu’s 2022 series Pam & Tommy.

Tommy Lee’s nude selfie isn’t the only thing getting him attention. Footage from Motley Crue’s July 19 performance in Kansas City appears to show the drummer missing the count-in for “Looks That Kill.” According to Loudwire, the song sounds like it may be accompanied by a backing track. The video shows Lee fumbling to get behind his drum kit as “Looks That Kill” begins. Lee begins his cymbal count-in while he still hasn’t picked up his drum sticks. In addition, Tommy Lee is the only band member to miss any dates so far. He claimed it was due to injury.

The band’s four founders, including Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, and Tommy Lee, are all on hand for the tour. It was delayed two years due to COVID-19. The tour concludes on September 9th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.