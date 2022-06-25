Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil to ‘Dispel All Those Rumors’ in New Documentary

With the documentary “Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil: My Story” set to premiere on Sunday (June 26th) through REELZ, the musician reveals he has a lot to say about various rumors he has heard over the years.

While sharing details about the upcoming documentary, Vince Neil told PEOPLE, “It’s basically just my life story. There’s a lot of documentaries out there, and a lot of things that people form an opinion of me [on], and haven’t really ever heard from me.”

Vince Neil also stated that with the documentary he can now dispel all the rumors. “People think that they know me, but they don’t,” he proclaimed. The documentary reveals more details about the Mötley Crüe and the band’s rise to fame. It also includes more details about the life struggles Neil has experienced.

“I’ve had a lot of turmoil in my life,” Vince Neil explained. “A lot of good things, and a lot of bad things happened to me, including the death of my daughter. I never really talked about that stuff. And now, I’m going to talk about it. Make it right, so people know me and understand me better.”

However, Vince Neil admitted that while he was sharing details about his life, it opened some wounds. “You don’t think about it all the time. Then, when you have to think about it, all those old emotions come flooding back. I don’t think I’ve fully recovered from it.”

Vince Neil Opens Up About What Happened to Him After His Daughter, Skylar, Died

While opening up about some of his life struggles, Vince Neil spoke about his 4-year-old daughter, Skylar, dying in 1995 after her doctors discovered a tumor in her liver. Neil had already left Mötley Crüe, but he decided to pause his solo career at the time.

“I was just drinking myself to death, pills,” Vince Neil recalled about the situation. “I think I was trying to kill myself. So it was tough to be there once she passed.”

While trying to cope with everything going on at the time, Neil stated that nobody was there for him. This included his former bandmates. However, the band was eventually able to overcome their issues with one another. They are now back on tour for the first time since 2015.

Speaking about getting back together with the iconic music group, Neil said, “Things changed. People grew up. You can’t stay 25 forever. Everybody’s in their 60s now. It’s time to grow up. And things are different.”

Neil went on to add that when he’s not on tour with the band, he’s home golfing and spending time with his partner, Hannah Rain, who he has been with for more than a decade.