Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Gets High Praise From Fellow Singer Following On-Stage Injury

Following his recent on-stage injury at the Monster on the Mountain festival in Tennessee that caused multiple broken ribs, Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil received support from Disturbed’s David Draiman.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Vince Neil and the rest of Mötley Crüe were performing on stage when Neil fell and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The festival’s host, Eddie Trunk, announced on Twitter that Neil had been moving and singing great before the tumble. “He’s at the hospital now getting care [and] X Rays,” Trunk explained. “More when I hear.”

Disturbed’s frontman was one of the first to respond to the news about Mötley Crüe’s bandmate. “Proud of [Vince Neil],” Draiman tweeted. “Videos I’ve seen of the stadium tour have been great. Sounding good, looking healthy. Good for you brother. Keep knocking em dead.”

Vince Neil has experienced his share of injuries while performing. Last year, the musician was rushed to the hospital after tumbling off stage during a Mötley Crüe show. The music legend did not see a gap between his monitors and the stage. Entertainment Weekly also revealed that Neil lost his voice during the band’s first post-pandemic show at the Boone River Valley Festival in 2021. He began to struggle when the band performed its 14th song of the show, “Girls, Girls, Girls.”

“I’m sorry guys,” Vince Neil told the crowd at the time. “It’s been a long time playing – my f—ing voice is done. We love you and we’ll hopefully see you next time, man.”

Mötley Crüe’s stadium tour 2022 kicked off at the beginning of June. According to the band’s website, more than one million tickets were sold for the tour and five new shows were added.

New Documentary About Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Gives An Inside Look At The Musician’s Personal Life Over the Years

As previously reported, the documentary “Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil: My Story” was released through REELZ late last month, which gives Mötley Crüe fans an inside look at Neil’s life, including various rumors that have surfaced.

“It’s basically just my life story,” Vince Neil told PEOPLE before the documentary’s premiere. “There’s a lot of documentaries out there, and a lot of things that people form an option of me [on], and haven’t really ever heard from me.”

Vince Neil also acknowledged that he has had a lotto turmoil in his life. “A lot of good things, and a lot of bad things happened to me, including the death of my daughter. I never really talked about that stuff. And now, I’m going to talk about it, make it right, so people know me and understand me better.”

Vince Neil’s daughter Skylar passed away in 1995 at the age of four after doctors discovered a tumor in her liver.