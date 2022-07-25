‘Munsters’ Director Rob Zombie Set to Perform at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: What to Know

Unbelievably, Summer 2022 is already winding down and the majority of this year’s top motorcycle events are now behind us. There’s still plenty of fun ahead, however, as bike enthusiasts have at least one more can’t-miss convention on the horizon: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Taking place from August 5-14 in Sturgis, South Dakota, the historic rally is not only the biggest motorcycle event in the world but also home to the “Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling”. And they’re preparing to celebrate the 41st consecutive event in a big way.

Some truly incredible artists will grace the Buffalo Chip amphitheater this year. Award-winning artists including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Snoop Dogg, Lita Ford, and Buckcherry are all part of the lineup. One of the most exciting names of all, however, is the heavy metal icon and Munsters director, Rob Zombie.

Sturgis shared the thrilling news on the official Buffalo Chip website. “Get on your bike and ride like a Demon Speeding to one of the most memorable performances to ever hit the Wolfman Jack Stage,” they wrote. “The multi-platinum-selling, seven-time Grammy-nominated King Freak himself, Rob Zombie, is making his return to the Best Party Anywhere.”

“Descend into madness as Zombie pushes you to the limit with his heavy grooves, high-energy performance, and mind-blowing stage production on Monday, Aug. 8.”

“The excitement just keeps stacking up for the Buffalo Chip’s 41st consecutive festival,” said Rod Woodruff, Sturgis Buffalo Chip President. “A Zombie show sticks with you. The lights, the pyro, the massive LED screens, and the incredible performances are a perfect fit for anyone looking to get a little wild.”

Tickets to Sturgis are still available, with prices ranging from $60 for basic campground admission to $380 for an extended stay and free access to Buffalo Chip entertainment and activities.

Rob Zombie Embarks on ‘Freaks on Parade’ US Tour

Though among the most highly anticipated, Rob Zombie’s performance at Sturgis is just one stop on his summer tour. Aptly named “Freaks on Parade,” the tour also features Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000.

The 21-city tour kicked off on July 20th with a performance in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri. After a month of near-nightly shows, the tour will come to an end on August 21st at the Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas.

The tour’s end will arrive just in time for Rob Zombie’s newest creation, a film remake of the classic TV series The Munsters to air on Netflix! The colorful new prequel will air on the streaming platform on September 27th, 2022.