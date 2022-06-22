‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Docuseries Coming to Epix as Part of Band’s 60th Anniversary

Few bands have such a long and winding story like The Rolling Stones. The band is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Part of the proceedings will include a brand new documentary series on Epix.

Variety has announced the upcoming, four-part docuseries entitled “My Life as a Rolling Stone” is set to debut on Epix. Each episode will cover one of the band’s core members: Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts.

The docuseries is directed by two long-time Stones documentarians. Oliver Murray, who also helmed The Quiet One about longtime bassist for The Rolling Stones, Bill Wyman. Plus, Clare Tavernor who’s known for the Keith Richards doc, A Culture Show Special.

Epix president Michael Wright said in a statement to Variety that the upcoming series represents a major addition to the channel’s programming. He promises a unique look at the storied career of one of the world’s most recognizable rock bands.

“Compelling music docuseries have become a pillar of Epix’s slate of premium original programming, and My Life as a Rolling Stone is a perfect addition to that mix,” Wright said. “This distinctive documentary captures the raw and organic energy that defines the Rolling Stones and tells the gripping, epic story of their journey. I am excited for viewers to experience this legendary band as few ever have before.”

Carrying on the Legacy of The Rolling Stones

The Stones are currently on tour, their second since the passing of Charlie Watts last year. The trek through Europe has seen several delays. Dates have been shuffled around and one was even canceled after Jagger tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. The tour resumed on July 21 with a show in Milan with 10 more dates scheduled through the end of July. Included two huge shows set to take place at Hyde Park.

It’s been a difficult couple of years for the band. After the death of Charlie Watts, the Stones were forced to find a replacement for their long-time drummer and friend. Jagger opened up to The London Times about missing his bandmate and what’s like to carry on the music they loved together.

“I don’t really expect him to be there anymore if I turn round during a show,” Jagger said. “But I do think about him. Not only during rehearsals or on stage, but in other ways too. I would have phoned him up and talked about last night’s Arsenal game because he supported Tottenham and I’m Arsenal. In the show, when we come to the front and bow at the end, there’s no Charlie. He’d always be the last one down. I’d go, ‘Come on, what have you got to do?’ He’d be fiddling with his sticks because he always had to have them in a row before he’d get off the seat.”