New Travis Barker Hospital Photo Emerges as Blink-182 Drummer Battles ‘Mystery Illness’

Travis Barker’s daughter has given us some insight into Travis Barker’s recent hospital stint. On Tuesday, his daughter, Alabama, posted a cryptic photo of the Blink-182 rocker in a hospital bed.

Along with the pic, the 16-year-old requested prayers from fans as her drummer-dad recovers from his mystery illness. Hours earlier, the rock star was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for an unknown reason.

The teenager posted the since-deleted update on her TikTok page, sharing a snap of herself holding her father’s hand while captioning it with, “Please say a prayer.” However, fans couldn’t see the 46-year-old’s face in the photo, but he was later seen sitting in a hospital bed and holding his phone.

In addition, viewers could also see him donning a white medical bracelet on his right wrist. His daughter made sure to cover his private information with a heart emoji.

An ambulance rushed Barker to a hospital on Tuesday after suffering from a mysterious medical issue. His new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was by his side as he arrived at the hospital.

Yet, once doctors treated him, they decided to transfer him to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance, while Kardashian followed behind.

Later, the reality TV star walked into the hospital alongside her husband. Medical professionals wheeled Barker into the facility on a stretcher.

On Tuesday morning, Barker also mysteriously tweeted, “God save me,” though nothing else is certain about his condition. Hours later, Alabama took to Instagram to recruit fans to “Please send your prayers,” hinting that her father’s condition may be serious.

Travis Barker’s son takes the stage with Machine Gun Kelly at concert amid dad’s hospitalization

As for the cryptic tweet, “God Save Me” is the title of a song Barker produced for fellow musician Machine Gun Kelly. The song was released in March. Now, fans speculate that the tweet was about the Machine Gun Kelly song. In addition, it could also be about the rocker’s new documentary Life in Pink, now streaming on Hulu.

Currently, the “Emo Girl” singer hasn’t publicly commented on his friend’s scary condition. However, on Tuesday night, MGK performed a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden with Travis’ son, Landon Asher Barker.

After, Landon shared videos of himself performing Machine Gun Kelly’s song “Die in California.” Landon shared videos from his performance on Tuesday evening. However, he hasn’t commented on his dad’s illness.

If the 18-year-old had any serious concerns about his dad’s health, he certainly didn’t let it show on Tuesday night. After the show, he later went to an after-party for MGK’s sold-out show at a trendy steakhouse in New York City.

Onlookers saw Landon leaving the event hand-in-hand with his new girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio. Bystanders said he spent the evening partying alongside Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and Avril Lavigne.