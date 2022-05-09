Nick Cave’s Son, Jethro Lazenby, Dead at 30

Model and actor Jethro Lazenby, son of musician Nick Cave, has died at 30 years old of an unknown cause, Cave announced today.

According to The Daily Mail, Nick Cave released a statement about the death of his son earlier this afternoon. “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time,” Cave said in the statement.

Jethro lived in Melbourne, where his mother Beau Lazenby grew up. He was released from Melbourne Remand Center, a prison facility, just two days ago on bail. Per The Daily Mail, Jethro kneed his mother in the face and left her “bruised and bleeding.” They reportedly argued about cigarettes.

Police released Nick Cave’s son from prison on Thursday, May 5. But he was under orders to complete substance abuse treatment and not contact his mother for two years.

“I do say to you that it’s entirely in your best interests to participate with all support services that I’ve set up for you,” Magistrate Donna Bakos said at the time, according to The Daily Mail. “It’s very very important that your path to rehabilitation will be a much more positive one and therefore you will be less of a risk to the community at large and in particular to your mother.”

Before he was jailed, Jethro Lazenby was a model and actor. In 2007, he starred in the film “Corroboree” as Little Joe. Then, in 2011, Jethro appeared in “My Little Princess” as Updike. But Jethro’s lawyer, Sean Ghattas, said that Nick Cave’s son struggled with many mental health issues over the years. Ghattas even admitted that Jethro struggled with schizophrenia.

Jethro Lazenby’s Death Comes Seven Years After Death of Nick Cave’s Younger Son

Nick Cave, known as the frontman of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, has now lost two sons in the last decade. Back in 2015, Cave’s young son Arthur fell from a cliff after taking LSD, per a later inquest. The 60-foot cliff was located in Ovingdean, near Brighton, England. The family apparently lived there until Arthur’s death, then moved to Los Angeles.

Nick Cave had four sons total. Jethro Lazenby, his eldest, was born 10 days before his second-oldest son, Luke Cave, per The Daily Mail. Jethro was born to Beau Lazenby, while Luke was born to Brazilian journalist Viviane Carneiro. Nick Cave and Carneiro were married from 1990 to 1996.

Then, in 1999, Cave married Susan Bick. Susan would give birth to both Earl and Arthur Cave in 2000. Arthur died at just 15 years old, while Earl is still living today.