Nikki Sixx Says Mötley Crüe Drummer Tommy Lee ‘Is Back Full-Time’

Following the news that Tommy Lee had to leave the stage during a concert and take some time away due to broken ribs, fellow Mötley Crüe bandmate, Nikki Sixx, offered up an update about the drummer’s condition.

While responding to a Mötley Crüe fan asking how many songs did Tommy Lee get in during a recent show, Stixx declared on Twitter, “The whole show. He’s back full-time.”

As previously reported, Tommy Lee’s wife and social media influencer Brittany Furlan revealed that the drummer hurt his ribs as they were leaving from vacation in Nashville, Tennessee. The place they were staying in notably had stairs that were made out of stones. “They were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree,” Furlan explained. “And everything was fine. I actually fell up the stairs a few times getting groceries, but whatever.”

Furlan also explained that Tommy Lee was carrying their luggage out when he fell down the stairs. He broke four ribs at the time. When she found Lee, Furlan said he couldn’t breathe and was laying on the ground gasping for air. Once he was able to pull himself together, he decided to tough it out and got on the plane. The drummer’s wife also said that he went to a Pennsylvania hospital and found out about the ribs. However, he decided to not stay.

As he was leaving the stage mid-show, Tommy Lee told the crowd, “About 14 days ago, I f—in’ broke not one, not two, not three, but four f—in’ ribs right here. I wish I had a f—in’ badass story like me and Connor McGregor f—in’ scrapping out in some f—in’ bar or something, but I don’t.”

Tommy Clufetos sat in for Tommy Lee for the remainder of the concert.

Tommy Lee Revealed Doctor’s Orders As He Was Exiting the Stage

Meanwhile, as he was departing from the concert, Tommy Lee spoke to the crowd about the orders he was given by doctors about his ribs. “The doctor’s told, ‘No playing, bro. No playing,’” he explained. “And I was like, ‘Are you f—ing high, bro? We’ve got a f—ing tour to do!’ So anyway, I ain’t sitting out for s—.”

Tommy Lee decided to leave the stage after the fifth song of the band’s set. However, it sounds like Lee is back and ready to continue the reunion tour with his Mötley Crüe bandmates.

The band revealed that more than one million tickets have been sold for the stadium tour, which was originally postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tour stops in include Detroit, Michigan; Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and San Diego, California. The tour will officially conclude on September 9th in Las Vegas.