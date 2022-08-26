Noah Cyrus Releases New Song Inspired By Parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus

The Cyrus family is full of talent. Recently, Noah Cyrus, daughter of Billy Ray and Tish, wrote a song that is inspired by her parents’ relationship.

Cyrus dropped the song “Every Beginning Ends” as a part of her new album, “The Hardest Part.” As the song title describes, every beginning has an end. Tish and Billy Ray divorced after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Cyrus recorded the song with Death Cab for a Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard, whom she has been a fan of for some time.

“That was such a surreal experience,” she said. “I’ve always been such a huge fan, so it was pretty daunting to get in the room with him, but once we got to work it all came very naturally,” she said. “We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships and relationships that have lasted forever,” Cyrus told Entertainment Tonight.

The lyrics are sad, beginning with: “You went to sleep without saying you love me/ I guess I thought you already knew/ You’ve been so cold and far from from me, darling/ Someone’s at fault but I’m not blaming you.”

“He told me his dad has a saying: ‘You have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,’ and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course,” Cyrus said. “I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents’ relationship. Writing about that gave me more understanding.”

Fans can hear this quote in the lyrics.

“You have to wake up every morning/ And chose to love someone/ But I’m finding that harder/ The more that I’m falling out of love with you.”

Billy Ray and Tish had previously filed for divorce twice before the third time this past year, this time going through with the separation.

The pair had shared a joint statement with ET, saying that they were separating with love, not sadness.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” the statement read.

Cyrus shared the tracklist of her album on Twitter back in June. She wrote: “track listing for my debut album “The Hardest Part” i’m so proud of each song and am so honored to share a duet with the one and only Benjamin Gibbard on this record … i’ve been a huge fan since i was a kid…”

The album consists of 10 songs, including “Every Beginning Ends,” “Hardest Part,” “I Just Want A Lover,” and more.