Noah Cyrus Speaks Out About ‘Overwhelming’ Amount of Support in Wake of Drug Addiction Revelation

Noah Cyrus’ fans have been reaching out with praise and encouragement following the revelation that the 22-year-old singer has been secretly battling prescription drug addiction. And she’s thanking them “a million times” over for showing up during her time of need.

Cyrus recently admitted to a Xanax dependence during an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone. While she’s been clean for some time now, she’s still at the beginning of her journey with sobriety. So support from her family, friends, and fans help get her through her most challenging days.

And support is exactly what she’s been getting. According to a recent Twitter post, people have responded to her candid chat with positivity and kind words. And she wants everyone to know that their messages mean everything to her.

thank you a million times .. all of the love and support i’ve gotten over this past week has been overwhelming .. i love and appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. i hope you’re loving the new music and Ready To Go as much as i do .. more music soon ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/ktlNn8fNN3 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) July 12, 2022

“Thank you a million times .. all of the love and support I’ve gotten over this past week has been overwhelming .. I love and appreciate you more than you’ll ever know,” the Stay Together singer wrote. “I hope you’re loving the new music and Ready To Go as much as I do .. more music soon.”

Noah Cyrus Began Battling a Xanax Addiction at Only 18

During her chat with Rolling Stone, Noah Cyrus shared the entirety of her addiction story. As she said, she began taking Xanax when she was only 18. At the time, she was with rapper Lil Xan, and he was the first to hand her a pill.

“It became a way for us to bond,” she admitted. “…I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing.”

Once she started the habit, it was easy to maintain. The people she surrounded herself with also used Xanax recreationally. And she believes they “kind of cosigned” her addiction by supplying endless refills.

At first, Xanax helped “silence things out” and “numb” her depression. But after long, she felt like she had fallen into a “dark” and “bottomless pit.”

Noah Cyrus was soon reliant on the medication. And as she upped her dosage, she started wasting her life by sleeping all day and completely losing track of time.

She finally realized she had a problem in 2020 when she fell asleep mid-conversation while doing an interview. And she eventually asked for help after her grandmother died and she recognized that she had hit rock bottom.

“I was [at the funeral] physically, but emotionally, I was not there. I couldn’t be,” she admitted. “That was my big eye-opener. I was sitting alone, and I was scared. And I realized that all the people that I love and all the people that I need, I was the one pushing them away.”

To beat her addiction, Noah Cyrus threw herself into her music. And what had started as a sort of therapy turned into her debut album. The record, titled The Hardest Part, hit shelves this September.