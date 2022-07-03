Old Dominion Looks Forward to Headlining Nashville’s July 4th Let Freedom Sing Celebration

If country music is on your mind for July 4th and you are going to be in Nashville, then get ready to hear Old Dominion take the stage. They are going to be the main attraction, besides fireworks, at the city’s Let Freedom Sing event on Monday night. It’s all going to happen in the Lower Broadway area. And the band is ready for the performance, especially singer Matthew Ramsey.

“I’ve been here for now almost 20 years,” Ramsey tells The Tennessean. “Watching it grow – the city itself – but also that celebration and the fireworks show and knowing what a big deal it is, to be able to go, ‘Wow, they asked us to do this?’ … It’s one of those things where it lets us feel surprised in our career that has got us to this point.” Besides Old Dominion, others performing include Cassadee Pope, Levi Hummon, and Gramps Morgan.

Old Dominion Singer Matthew Ramsey Looks Forward To Big Show

“It’s one of the bigger shows that we’ve ever been part of,” Ramsey said. “It’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than our show. We’re trying to be a part of it and not feel like the focus. Country music and summertime in America … that’s the trifecta. We’re just so proud to be part of it.”

Set your clocks for 4:30 p.m. Central time when Wendy Moten of The Voice will sing The Star-Spangled Banner. What about the big fireworks show in Music City, U.S.A.? That is set to begin close to 9:30 p.m. Nashville time. The Nashville Symphony is going to play a lot of patriotic music as the fireworks soar in the city’s skies. We get that information from the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. If you are not in Nashville but want to see what’s happening, then CMT is going to air part of this starting at 9 p.m. Central.

For Old Dominion, it’s been a whale of a run. They have picked up Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards and even played at the CMA Fest in Nissan Stadium. The band has a new album out titled Time, Tequila & Therapy. It even sounds like a recipe for celebrating July 4th and all the festivities. But residents of Nashville do know how important this celebration and, of course, the day is for everyone. They will be flocking down to the area where it takes place and enjoying themselves. Nashville continues to show what a great American city it is and more than simply the home of country music. If you are a fan of Old Dominion, then you’ll want to be there and see them perform. Make your plans for a July 4th celebration right there.