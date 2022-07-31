On This Day: Blake Shelton Releases Self-Titled Debut Album in 2001

On July 31, 2001, Blake Shelton’s eponymous debut album hit the streets. The album featured his first massive hit, “Austin,” which rose to number one and made the country music singer a household name.

The record was released on Giant Nashville. As Austin was ascending the charts, the label folded. Blake Shelton was unsure if his career would move forward when the label fell apart. But Warner Brothers picked him up, and the debut received new distribution there. Warner Brothers was the parent label of Giant. “All Over Me” and “Ol’ Red” were the singles they chose, and both reached the top 20. “Ol’ Red” was originally recorded by George Jones on You Oughta Be Here With Me in 1990. Kenny Rogers also recorded the song in 1993 on If Only My Heart Had a Voice.

The album was certified platinum. Shelton co-wrote four of the tracks. It also included a lot of work from Hall of Famer Bobby Braddock, who produced.

Blake Shelton’s followup was The Dreamer in 2003. That one debuted at number two on the country charts. A few years later, he released Pure BS. That one had the original recording of “I Don’t Care,” which he still wishes can see radio.

He remained with Warner Brothers for every album after, including his most recent release, 2021’s Body Language. He’s released 12 studio albums. He’s sold 13 million.

What’s New for Blake Shelton?

Blake Shelton is gearing up for another season of The Voice. His wife Gwen Stefani returns to the fall season, too. It is the first time the two are judges as a married couple. Stefani is excited to be back beside Blake on the show.

“Stepping back on the set of The Voice this time was very surreal,” she said. “Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship.”

Season 22 of The Voice debuts on Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Blake Shelton collaborated with Zac Brown Band this year on “Out in the Middle.” It was his first new music since last year’s album. He’s hinted at stepping away from music, but it doesn’t look like that’ll be soon.

He has a few more dates on the road this year. He’s at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on August 13. Shelton is at YQM Country Fest 2022 in Dieppe, Canada on August 27. And he wraps his year at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup on September 3 just before The Voice returns. Learn more about the ticket information for his remaining 2022 show at his website.