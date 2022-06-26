On This Day: Elvis Presley Performed Has Last Ever Concert in 1977

Where were you on June 26, 1977, the day that Elvis Presley gave his last concert?

The fans who packed Market Square Arena in Indianapolis had the honor of seeing the King for the final time on stage. The doors opened at 7, the opening acts started 90 minutes later. Elvis, wearing a white jumpsuit trimmed in gold, came on stage at 10 and cranked out his hits to the delight of the audience. He had significant issues with his health, brought on by drug abuse. One local reporter remarked that it appeared Elvis had dropped some weight.

The Indianapolis Star story said: “His last concert here, nearly 2 years ago, found Elvis overweight, sick and prone to give a lethargic performance. As the lights in the arena was turned down after intermission, you could feel a silent plea rippling through the audience: Please, Elvis, don’t be fat.

“At 42, Elvis is still carrying around some excess baggage on his midsection, but it doesn’t stop him from giving a performance in true Presley style.”

The Indianapolis News panned Elvis, but noted that fans adored him. “Elvis Presley led another crowd of screamers in bananaland last night during his concert at Market Square Area and the question is why. He obviously doesn’t need the money. He apparently doesn’t care about the way his concerts are packaged either.”

The story also said: “It’s time ardent Presley fans quit protecting their idol and start demanding more. They know ‘the King’ can do better.”

Here’s Elvis Presley performing in 1973. (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Check Out Final Elvis Presley Play List

At the end of the concert, Presley told his fans in Indy: “We’ll meet you again, God bless, adios” He didn’t realize it at the time, but the concert was his farewell to the stage, to his career. Presley was set to restart his tour in August. But on Aug. 16, Elvis died of cardiac arrest.

So what did Elvis sing in his last-ever event? Here’s the play list:

“C.C. Rider”

“I Got A Woman/Amen”

“Love Me”

“Fairytale”

“You Gave Me A Mountain”

“Jailhouse Rock”

“It’s Now Or Never”

“Little Sister”

“Teddy Bear”

“Don’t Be Cruel”

“Release Me”

“I Can’t Stop Loving You”

“Bridge Over Troubled Water”

“Early Mornin’ Rain”

“Johnny B. Goode”

“I Really Don’t Want To Know”

“Hurt”

“Hound Dog”

“Can’t Help Falling In Love”

Austin Butler stars as Elvis Presley in new biopic released this weekend. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

A new generation of fans may fall in love with Elvis Presley this summer. Elvis, the movie, opened to a big box office weekend. Estimates for the movie’s domestic box office are $30.5 million for its opening weekend. Elvis tied with Top Gun: Maverick. That movie, which was released Memorial Day weekend, keeps pulling in the audience. It crossed $1 billion, worldwide, this weekend, with half of that coming from the United States.