On This Day: Elvis Presley Records His First Demo at Sun Records in 1953

On this day back in 1953, Elvis Presley would make music history (although he didn’t realize it) by recording his first demo. He did it at the famed Sun Records, which was owned by Sam Phillips. According to a post from his official Instagram account, a lady named Marion Keisker had the honor of recording him. Little did she know that Presley would become “The King of Rock ‘n Roll” in a matter of time.

We happen to get a clip from the song That’s When Your Heartaches Begin right here. Presley also recorded My Happiness in the two-sided demo. The sound here is pretty good and we guess that some remastering might have been done over the years. Still, this is a pure, young voice of the young man from Tupelo, Miss. Take a listen and see what you think of Elvis laying this track down.

Elvis Presley Fans Are Digging This Clip From His Very First Demo

One fan writes, “The day that started it all”. Another one says, “His life was about to change forever”. Man isn’t that some truth right here. People are falling in love all over again with Elvis thanks to the Baz Lurhmann film that stars Austin Butler as Presley. Tom Hanks also stars as Colonel Tom Parker, who guided Presley’s career throughout his life. This fan simply says, “THE GOAT”. We doubt that there would be little disagreement that Presley is the greatest of all time.

Television would soon come calling as Presley appeared on shows with comedian Milton Berle. Of course, one of his biggest early TV showcases was on The Ed Sullivan Show on CBS. Let’s take a look at one of those memories with Presley singing his classic Heartbreak Hotel on Stage Show on March 17, 1956.

The then-new medium would allow Presley to make appearances and sing. With the growth of rock music, he mixed up blues and soul to produce recordings that stand the test of time. Another famed TV appearance for him would be on The Steve Allen Show. Allen, who also had a hand in starting late-night television with NBC’s Tonight (later titled The Tonight Show), set it up really well.

Show producers came up with a pretty brilliant idea. They would have Presley sing Hound Dog to a basset hound. While the dog wasn’t that impressed, those in attendance and watching at home got a kick out of it. As you can tell, Presley was not wearing his usual suit and tie. Nope, they dressed him up in a tuxedo and even put a top hat on the dog. Go figure. Allen reportedly was not a big fan of Presley’s music. Yet, well, we guess anything for a laugh and Presley goes along with it.