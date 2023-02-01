Ozzy Osbourne Announces His Touring Days Have ‘Ended’ Amid Health Issues

Early Wednesday morning, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne shared devastating news with fans. Taking to social media with a heartbreaking post, the 74-year-old rockstar announced that due to years of health issues and treatment, his body has become weak and he will permanently step away from touring. See his statement below.

In his post, Ozzy Osbourne attributed the decision to “three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment.”

Combined, PageSix states these medical battles have left him weak and unable to perform. That said, he assured fans that his singing voice “is fine.”

He emotionally continued in his post, “Never would have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”

Addressing fans directly, he thanked them for their patience as they held on to concert tickets in hopes that Ozzy Osbourne would return to traveling and performing. He said, “I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s gutwrenching announcement comes after his equally famous wife, Sharon Osbourne, said that a surgery he underwent last year would ultimately “determine the rest of his life.”

Sadly, despite the efforts to improve his health, the surgery, among other procedures, has left the longtime entertainer physically incapable of taking to the stage and traveling, truly altering the rest of his life.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Heartbreaking Announcement Comes Weeks After Insisting He’s ‘Gotta Get Back’ On Stage

Though fans of the Prince of Darkness have long known that Ozzy’s recovery following his surgery would be a painfully slow road, his announcement Wednesday morning is even more heartbreaking as, just weeks ago, he spoke out about how he’s just “gotta get back” on stage.

Following further treatments, Osbourne said in a prior interview, “I just wanna get back on that stage. I’ve gotta get back on that stage. It’s driving me nuts, not being able to.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s love for the stage and, by extension, performing for crowds of adoring fans, is hardly extinguishable. He said at the time, “There’s nothing like a good gig, and there’s nothing like a bad gig — because a bad gig makes you wanna do a good gig, better than before! A great gig is better than any sex or drug. There’s nothing to compare it to.”

Prior to his announcement this week, Ozzy had planned on taking part in 19-date touring stretch that would have begun in May and ended in June. The first performance would have taken place in Finland before traveling to Spain, Germany, and London.