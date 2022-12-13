Ozzy Osbourne Says He ‘Can’t F-ing Walk Much’ in New Health Update

Six months after his life-altering surgery, Ozzy Osbourne says his health hasn’t exactly improved as much as he had hoped.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, while speaking on his Sirius X radio station about his health woes over the past few months, Ozzy Osbourne admitted he’s not where he used to be. “My head is alright,” he reassured. “My creativity is ok, my singing’s ok, but I can’t f—ing walk much now. I can’t tell you how f—ing frustrating life has become… I’ve never been this ill this long in my life.”

Early last summer, Ozzy Osbourne had surgery done to repair the pins that were placed into his spine following a nearly fatal ATV accident, which happened in 2003. The pins were notably knocked out of alignment following a bathroom fall in 2019. “The surgeon told me that if I didn’t have the surgery there would be a chance I would be paralyzed from the neck down,” Osbourne explained. Along with the issues in his back, the former Black Sabbath lead singer suffered a serious hand infection as well as Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy Osbourne Hasn’t Performed a Full-Lenght Concert Since Late 2018

It was further reported that Ozzy Osbourne is now scheduled to resume his No More Tours 2 World Tour on May 3rd in Helsinki, Finland. The rocker has not performed a full-length concert since December 31, 2018. However, he did make two-song appearances at the Commonwealth Games and the NFL Kickoff Game this year.

Ozzy Osbourne previously had to postpone his second solo farewell tour due to health issues and the COVID-19 lockdowns. “I really miss being with the kids,” Osbourne declared about wanting to be on stage again. “I want to be out there, I want to be doing it… It’s amazing how one stupid thing can screw everything up for a long time.”

Although he hasn’t performed any full-length shows in years, Ozzy Osbourne has worked on two studio albums. They are 2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9.

Ozzy Osbourne Recently Detailed the ‘Agony’ Of Dealing With Parkinson’s Disease and Other Health Issues

In late August 2022, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon opened up to The Guardian about his health struggles over the past few years. Sharon spoke about the pins in his back.

“The screws had come loose, and were chipping away at the bone,” Sharon explained. She then gave an example of what is going on with Ozzy’s back. “And the debris had lodged under his spine. So his spine, instead of being like this, was like this.”

Ozzy Osbourne further explained that with the pressing on his spinal column, he now has nerve pain. “I’d never f—ing heard of nerve pain!” He proclaimed. “You know when you’re a kid, and ou’re playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f—ing hurts? It’s like that. It got so bad that at one point I thought: ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was f—ing agony.”