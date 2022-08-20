Ozzy Osbourne Claims He Was Snubbed by Led Zeppelin Legend

Although he has had some pretty well-known collaborations over the years, Ozzy Osbourne said that he was unsuccessful in reaching out to Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page for a guest spot on his new album Patient Number 9.

During a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Ozzy Osbourne discussed how he attempted to enlist Page to appear on the album. However, he was unable to get ahold of the musician. “I don’t even know if he plays anymore,” Osbourne explained. “But I thought getting Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page meant having the greatest guitarists on the planet. But I never heard from him. Maybe he’d lost his phone or something!”

Despite not getting Page to appear on the album, Ozzy Osbourne managed to recruit other music all-stars. This includes Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Jeff Beck, and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Osbourne also reunites with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi. “Those Tony Iommi tracks especially No Escape From Now, if Geezer and Bill had played on them would have made a f—ing great Sabbath tracks.”

Osbourne also described his former Black Sabbath bandmate as being the riff master. “No one can touch him in that respect. I only wish we had these songs for Black Sabbath’s 13 album.

Ozzy Osbourne Talks About Having Jeff Beck Appear on His New Album

In a June 2022 interview, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about having Jeff Beck appear on the new album. “Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible,” Osbourne declared. “A total honor. There’s no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on Patient Number 9 is just jaw-dropping.”

Ozzy Osbourne previously explained that Patient Number 9 is similar in tone to Ordinary Man, but he’s unable to describe it completely. “I’ve not heard it for a while because it keeps going over to the next person to add their parts – we’re f—ing around with it all the time.”

Ozzy Osbourne also spoke to Kerrang about the new album’s development. “My last album, Ordinary Man, was released just a few weeks before the pandemic started, and I was just about getting ready to go into the studio to work on this new one when the world shut down. It’s no secret that the last four years have been very difficult for me but making this album took my mind off of my problems.”

The album came out around the same time that Osbourne had his latest surgery. Following the procedure, Osbourne released a statement about his condition. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes during my recovery.”