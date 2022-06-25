Ozzy Osbourne Fans Slam His New Song as ‘Unlistenable’

If there were a Mount Rushmore of music, Ozzy Osbourne would undoubtedly be on it. People all over the world know Ozzy’s name, regardless of their music preferences. He’s been writing hits for more than 50 years and even helped create an entire genre! Though Ronnie James Dio is credited with making heavy metal what it is today, Ozzy isn’t known as the Godfather of Metal for no reason.

So, when the Prince of Darkness recently underwent surgery that would “determine the rest of his life,” it’s no surprise that he celebrated his road to recovery with a new song. The song, entitled “Patient Number 9” was released on Friday, June 24th, and is the title track of Ozzy’s upcoming album of the same name.

The former Black Sabbath singer will always be a legend. He’s now in his 70s, however, and some fans feel that the new track just doesn’t carry the same magic as his older songs.

“The new Ozzy song is…certainly a song,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “WTF did they do to Ozzy’s voice and why?! This is unlistenable,” another said.

Now, that isn’t to say that the track was universally hated. Plenty of fans took to social media to praise the new song as well. “Always great to hear new Ozzy material. Long live The Prince of Darkness,” one fan wrote. “I like the adventurousness of this new song, not to mention the pretty audacious production,” another said.

Ozzy Osbourne Thanks Fans for Well Wishes Following ‘Life-Altering’ Surgery

Last week was a scary one for Ozzy Osbourne and everyone who loves him, as he underwent surgery on his neck and back. A recent fall in his home caused metal pins in his spine to become dislodged. The surgery was to remove and realign them, alleviating some of the musician’s chronic pain.

Thankfully, Ozzy made it out of the operating room in one piece. Following his release from the hospital, he posted a statement on Instagram updating his fans on his health and expressing gratitude for their enduring support.

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” he wrote. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery.”

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, gave a brief update as well. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!” Sharon wrote in a now-expired Instagram story. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”