Ozzy Osbourne Has the Perfect NSFW Response to His 2023 Grammy Wins

Ozzy Osbourne is being perfectly Ozzy reacting to his two Grammy Awards from Sunday’s 2023 65th annual event. The legendary king of darkness landed two awards during the Sunday, February 5 event. One for the 2023 Grammy’s best rock album for Patient Number 9 and best metal performance for the track “Degradation Rules.”

Since then, the star has gotten perfectly candid about his feelings landing the coveted Grammy honors. Additionally, these awards are the music star’s fourth and fifth of his career. The response the star has to the wins is the perfect NSFW response we would expect from the salty star.

“I’m one lucky motherf***er to have won the ‘best rock album’ Grammy,” Osbourne says in his statement.

“I was blessed to work with some of the greatest musicians in the world and [producer] Andrew Watt was my producer on this album,” the rocker continues.

Ozzy Osborne adds in his statement that the Best Metal Performance Grammy Award was a little bit extra special this year. This, the star says is because “the song featured my longtime friend and Black Sabbath bandmate, [guitarist] Tony Iommi.”

Loudwire shared Ozzy Osbourne’s NSFW response to the well-earned awards. The outlet also shared a congratulatory message to the longtime rocker.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Big Wins Come On The Heels Of Major Announcement That The Rocker’s Touring Days Are Over

These big wins – and Osbourne’s subsequent response to the honors – come just days after the iconic Black Sabbath frontman shared that he was ending his days on the road.

In a February 1st Instagram post, the longtime rocker shares that he has been undergoing several medical treatments and surgeries. These procedures come after a spinal injury sidelined the 74-year-old musician and reality TV star four years ago. In the update, Ozzy Osbourne tells fans that he has realized his body is too “weak” for stage performances these days. This, the star says, comes “after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment.”

Ozzy Osbourne shares that he “never would have imagined” ending his touring days in this way. However, the rocker notes, his team is “currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Ozzy Osbourne will, however, be showing up in a hilarious Super Bowl LVII commercial appearance next Sunday (February 12).