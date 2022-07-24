Ozzy Osbourne Makes First Public Appearance Since Undergoing Intense Surgery: VIDEO

Ozzy Osbourne made the San Diego Comic-Con his first public appearance since undergoing life-altering surgery in June. Ozzy Osbourne was in attendance to promote a comic book based on his upcoming album Patient Number 9. This is a collaboration with Spawn creator and famous Spider-man artist, Todd McFarlane. Fans greeted him as he drove through the crowd on an electric cart in a fan video.

At Comic-Con, the metal icon was in good spirits and appreciated the warm welcome from the crowd. The iconic rocker soaked it all in, and he even seemed flattered by the 25-foot Ozzy blowup character outside the venue. To put it another way, his first Comic-Con made him feel extremely welcome. “It’s great, it’s great,” Ozzy Osbourne told Entertainment Tonight. “I like to see people, you know. That’s been the hardest thing of the past three years because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery. I’m getting there. It’s a slow climb back, you know?”

Ozzy Osbourne and comic book artist Todd McFarlane met fans at the San Diego Comic-Con Stern Pinball/Rebellion Republic booth #SDCC pic.twitter.com/VaCJrqPalA — Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne is bouncing back after major surgery

Ozzy Osbourne was released from a hospital in Los Angeles last month. This was after undergoing what Sharon Osbourne described as “a major operation” that would “determine the rest of his life.” The veteran rocker has had a myriad of health problems in recent years. Back in 2003, he had a quad-bike accident. In 2019, he sustained neck injuries that were exacerbated by a fall the following year that necessitated 15 screws to be inserted into his back. Ozzy also has Parkinson’s disease and had a recent bout with COVID-19.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” Ozzy told Classic Rock magazine in May. “I can’t walk properly these days. [We do] physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.” The aging rocker was asked about his mortality, and he took it in stride. “At 73, I’ve done pretty well,” he said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come.”

Despite health setbacks, Ozzy Osbourne has a lot to look forward to

Ozzy Osbourne is also ecstatic about being a grandfather for the fifth time. His daughter Kelly is several months pregnant. “Kelly is big and she’s beautiful and I love it,” he said. The Prince of Darkness even has the first present in mind for the new baby. “The first thing that I’m gonna buy is a microphone.”

The rock crooner also revealed he’s hopeful that fans will enjoy his upcoming record. “I have never gone into the studio and gone, ‘Oh, you know what? I’ve got to write a song for a bad record,'” Ozzy Osbourne quipped. “I love the record. I hope the fans do [too], you know?” Patient Number 9 is set to drop on September 9th.