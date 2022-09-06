Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Single from Upcoming Album ‘Patient Number 9’

Ozzy Osbourne might be 73 years old, however, the Prince of Darkness is in no rush to stop producing music. A few months ago, Osbourne underwent an intense and life-altering surgery. But not long after, he announced he would release his all-new album, Patient Number 9, on Friday, September 9th; which, now, is just a few days away. With the release of the rockstar’s newest album right around the corner, the British icon has even more exciting news. Most recently, he released another single off the album, “Nothing Feels Right,” ahead of its drop.

According to Ultimate Guitar, “Nothing Feels Right” differs from the other singles that have been released so dar. More than anything, Ozzy Osbourne’s new single boasts a noticeably slower rhythm. Deeming the song a “doomy ballad,” the rocker’s latest release features guitarist Zakk Wylde. Osbourne has worked with Wylde on numerous occasions in the past.

The new song, which you can take a listen to below, is also unique as Wylde performs a minute-long guitar solo. Before releasing Patient Number 9‘s latest single, Wylde last featured alongside Ozzy Osbourne on the 2007 piece, Black Rain.

Further, Guitar World reports that the official credits for the rockstar’s brand new album have not been released. That said, Zakk Wylde reportedly served as a member of Ozzy Osbourne’s “all-star backing band.” The outlet further states that the talented group also featured other rock genre stalwarts. They include the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

Ozzy Osbourne Predicts Backlash Following Release of ‘Patient Number 9’

Unsurprisingly, the Prince of Darkness’s upcoming album is set to feature a number of dark and unnerving topics. In speaking about the album during a previous interview, the longtime musician revealed that some of the songs on the new track address monsters, the occult, serial killers, drug abuse, and more. However, there’s one line in one song in particular that Osbourne believes will cause an uproar upon its release.

Entitled “One of Those Days” and featuring iconic guitarist Eric Clapton, one of the lines reads: “One of those days that I don’t believe in Jesus.”

In speaking about that potentially-divisive line, Ozzy Osbourne said, “That’s going to cause sh*t, I suppose.” However, he explained that, unless taken out of context, the line doesn’t mean the same way that it sounds. He explained, “It’s not an ‘I’m an anti-Christian’ song. It’s about those days when everything goes f—ing wrong and you’re going nuts trying to fix everything up.”

Hopefully, then, the entire meaning of the song doesn’t become misconstrued. However, interestingly, Eric Clapton addressed his concerns about the line long before the album’s upcoming debut was announced.

Osbourne revealed, in prefacing the new song, that Clapton was actually hesitant about including that line. Recalling the English musician’s response, Osbourne said, “He said, ‘Oh, I’m not sure about that lyric.’ We tried to replace it with some alternatives. We did, ‘One of those days where I don’t believe in Christmas’ but it didn’t sound right.”

He concluded, “Losing faith in Jesus makes much more sense when the world is turning to sh*t.”