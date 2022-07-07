Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Animated ‘Demons’ Featured in New Music Video

Ozzy Osbourne is more than proud of his music video for his new single, “Patient Number 9.” On Thursday, the Prince of Darkness tweeted an exciting tidbit of information regarding the music video for the new song.

He wrote: “#PatientNumber9 is the first-ever video to incorporate my hand-drawn artwork. My demons were animated and can be seen during the @JeffBeckMusic guitar solo in the song.” Along with the tweet, he also included a screengrab of his artwork from the video.

Ozzy recently celebrated his 40th anniversary with his wife, Sharon, and has wasted no time releasing his new music. Last month, the Black Sabbath singer released a new single and dropped the music video. In addition to Ozzy’s art, he included other artwork by comic book illustrator Todd McFarlane.

As viewers will see in the video, it features an institutionalized Osbourne, known as Patient Number 9. It also includes an illustrated version of the singer, penned by McFarlane.

The single is the first from the UK rocker’s upcoming album of the same name. He’s set to release the album on September 9 or 9/9.

Ozzy Osbourne recruits rock icons for new album

The new LP also features contributions from Jeff Beck, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Zakk Wylde, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Duff McKagan, Eric Clapton, and the late Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters.

“Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honor,” Osbourne said of his friend. “There’s no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on ‘Patient Number 9’ is just jaw-dropping.”

In addition, Tony Iommi, his longtime Black Sabbath bandmate, also appeared on Osbourne’s latest solo album.

Previously, McFarlane teased the song’s release on Wednesday, sharing an illustration and penning, “SOMETHING BIG COMING! *See tomorrow for SUPER SNEAK PEEK! @OzzyOsbourne.”

“Having worked with Ozzy in the past, I jumped at another opportunity to do so again…especially on the music side this time,” McFarlane said in a statement.

“In the harsh business called the music industry, any creative person who’s sustained a multi-decades career has shown the skill, talent and tenacity that will always garner my admiration. Ozzy has shown many of us creative folks that it’s indeed possible to make a living doing what you love for nearly an entire lifetime. Go, Ozzy!”

The new video comes as Osbourne heals from a recent surgery. After he got home from his hospital stint, he updated his fans that he was “home from the hospital recuperating comfortably” from a surgery that his wife Sharon had said would be life-altering.

“Your love means the world to him,” his wife wrote at the time. She also shared a throwback photo of her husband and added, “He’s feeling good!”