Ozzy Osbourne Reveals New Album ‘Patient Number 9’ Coming Out in September

It seems not even major surgery can keep rock legend, Ozzy Osbourne, from outputting new music for very long. Just over a week ago, the 73-year-old artist underwent a brutal procedure. Per an unnamed source, he had the pins in his back and neck realigned after a fall in 2019. Now in recovery, Ozzy Osbourne announced he will be releasing a brand new album, entitled Patient Number 9 this September.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Patient Number 9 will debut on Friday, September 9th. The title track will also feature Jeff Beck. In addition to Beck, the brand new album features a host of prominent guest artists. These include Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, and Queens of the Stone Age’s frontman Josh Homme.

In addition, the outlet reports Osbourne’s upcoming album features a posthumous appearance from Taylor Hawkins. Altogether, Patient Number 9 is shaping up to be one hell of an album.

Further, Ozzy Osbourne fans can now preorder his newest album in all formats. Patient Number 9 boasts a track list totaling 13 songs. See the full album here.

Ozzy Osbourne Photographed Leaving Hospital in Wheelchair, Recovering At Home

Following his neck and back surgery last week, Ozzy Osbourne did not remain bedridden long. In fact, just a day or so after the procedure, PageSix shared photos of the rockstar leaving the hospital in a wheelchair. Sporting black jeans and a black t-shirt, Osbourne left the hospital with a paper mask and a white neck brace, likely keeping his neck from jostling the newly-realigned pins.

Nevertheless, despite the severity of the situation, Osbourne seems to be recovering quickly. After his wife, iconic TV personality Sharon Osbourne, and his daughter Kelly met him at the hospital, the former shared with fans he’s recovering well and appreciates everyone’s kind words. In a post-surgery post, Sharon Osbourne wrote, “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading to Ozzy’s surgery. Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery. Your love means the world to him.”

Later, Ozzy Osbourne himself spoke out about his surgery, thanking his fans for their support. Taking to Twitter after his surgery, he wrote, “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery.”

Now, as he’s nearly two weeks post-op, the rock legend reportedly hopes to renew his wedding vows with his wife of 40 years.