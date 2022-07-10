ozzy-osbourne-reveals-new-music-video-features-art-he-drew-himself

Ozzy Osbourne recently released a new single: “Patient Number 9.” The former lead singer of Black Sabbath recently announced a new album that shares the title of its lead single. Osbourne’s Patient Number 9 will be released on September 9, 2022. The singer released the self-titled single last week.

According to Brave Words, this song marks the singer’s first-ever No. 1 song on the “Hot Hard Rock Songs” chart. Scoring a number one single this late into his career is a testament to Osbourne’s devoted fanbase and creative longevity. His new effort tops his previous best ranking at #7. His collaboration with Elton John in June 2020 on “Ordinary Man” was previously his highest spot on the chart. With Ozzy Osbourne’s newest collaboration with Beck, Beck gets his first showing on the rankings.

Right now, “Patient Number 9” holds debut spots of #17 and #22 on Hot Rock Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, respectively.

“#PatientNumber9 is the first-ever video to incorporate my hand-drawn artwork. My demons were animated and can be seen during the @JeffBeckMusic guitar solo in the song,” Osbourne writes in the tweet’s caption.

Ozzy Osbourne’s New Music Video

Tom McFarlane, Grammy-nominated music video director, directed the video for Ozzy Osbourne’s latest single. McFarlane talked about working with the “Prince of Darkness.”

“Having worked with Ozzy in the past, I jumped at another opportunity to do so again…especially on the music side this time,” Todd McFarlane said. “In the harsh business called the music industry, any creative person who’s sustained a multi-decades career has shown the skill, talent, and tenacity that will always garner my admiration. Ozzy has shown many of us creative folks that it’s indeed possible to make a living doing what you love for nearly an entire lifetime. Go, Ozzy!”

Fans were quick to respond to Ozzy’s news. One fan replied back, “I love the song ozzy it’s so good.”

Another fan expressed confusion. They wondered why Ozzy’s own drawings haven’t been featured in a video before now. They wrote, “why hasn’t this happened yet?”

Other fans replied with messages of encouragement. “Love Love Love this song!!!!!” wrote user @copus_lori. “Keep rocking Ozzy.”

Ozzy Osbourne enlisted the assistance of top-notch performers for his new album. Ozzy joined with producer Watt for the second time. Firstly, the album features guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, and Mike McCready of Pearl Jam. Secondly, it contains his long-time partner and incredible musician Zakk Wylde. Wylde is heard on the majority of the tracks.

Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers takes up the drums on most tracks. Additionally, the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters made an appearance. Also, for the first time, Tony Iommi will feature on an Ozzy solo album. Iommi co-founded Black Sabbath along with Ozzy Osbourne.