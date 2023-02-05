Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s Determined to Get Back on Stage Following Touring Retirement Announcement

Days after announcing he was retiring from touring, Ozzy Osbourne declares he is determined to get back on stage despite his health issues.

While speaking to Billboard, Ozzy admitted that his fans are the thing he’s really going to miss about not doing gigs. “I’m a hands-on guy,” he explained. “I like talking to my fans, I miss them terribly.”

However, the legendary rocker doesn’t seem to be giving up when it comes to returning to the stage. He further explained that his team is currently coming up with ideas for where he will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city or country to country. “My goal is to get back onstage as soon as possible.”

Ozzy Osbourne revealed in an Instagram post late last week that his body has become weaker due to health issues, including Parkinson’s disease. This meant things needed to change for him. “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage,” Osbourne declared in his statement. He noted that while his singing voice is fine, the problem is mainly due to his health. “After three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Osbourne admitted he came to the realization that he’s not physically capable of doing his upcoming European/UK tour due to not being able to handle the travel aspects. “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F—S ME UP,” he noted. “More than you will ever know.”

Ozzy went on to add that he never imagined that his touring days would have to end this way.

Ozzy Osbourne States It Drives Him Nuts That He’s Not Able to Perform on Stage

During a December 2022 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about how badly he wanted to get back on stage and perform in front of his fans. “I just wanna get back on that stage,” Osbourne declared. “I’ve gotta get back on that stage. It’s driving me nuts not being able to.”

Ozzy admitted that he’s unable to relax due to not being able to play some of his new material during a full show. “I’ve always gotta be doing something. I mean, I could say let’s call it a day, but I can’t stop. There’s nothing like a good gig, and there’s nothing like a bad gig.”

While comparing good and bad gigs, the rocker stated that bad gigs only want to make performers do good gigs better than before. “A great gig is better than any sex or drug. There’s nothing to compare it to.”