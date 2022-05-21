Ozzy Osbourne Speaks Out on His Current Health Status, Reveals If He’ll Perform Again Soon

We’ve got a status update on Ozzy Osbourne’s health and whether or not his fans can expect to see him on tour in the future. During a recent interview with Classic Rock, the Prince of Darkness opened up about his health and revealed that while he hopes to return to his suspended farewell tour, he doesn’t think he can get back on the road soon.

Although the 73-year-old has some looming health issues he has to deal with, the rocker intends to get back to the stage for his loyal fans.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” Osbourne said. “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning, I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

When asked if he had any messages for his fans, he said, “I hope I can do more gigs. I can’t wait to see you all again.” Although he has no plans for getting back to his tour anytime soon, he’s still riding high off his 2020 album Ordinary Man. The album’s success gave him an achievement of a lifetime: a number-one Ozzy album. Yet, he says he has difficulty deciding on his favorite from his catalog.

“I haven’t got a favorite. I just carry on,” he says. “The way I look at it, if I say a certain album is my greatest album, to me it’s saying that every album before or after it wasn’t as good. Some of them weren’t as good, but I’ve never gone into the studio and thought: “Well, I had a good run, I’d better make a bad record.”

Ozzy Osbourne leans on music, his wife during tough times

As for reuniting with Black Sabbath, the UK rocker says the door is open for them to settle their differences and complete their farewell tour in their home city of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

As for dealing with adversity, Ozzy Osbourne notes that he always returns to music. “Music is a good release from a lot of things in life,” he said back in 2017. “You listen to an old record and you remember where you were when you first heard it. It takes you back to that time in your life.”

He also expressed deep gratitude for his wife of 40 years, Sharon Osbourne. According to Ozzy Osbourne, even when he didn’t deserve it, she always stuck by him.

Osbourne also added that he’s taking it day-by-day when it comes to his journey to sobriety. “If I drink, I’ll drink,” he admits. “But I don’t want to drink today. I don’t want to smoke tobacco today. I don’t want to take drugs today. So today’s going to be okay, I suppose. I don’t know about tomorrow.”