ozzy-osbourne-teases-nfl-opening-weekend-halftime-show-performance-with-new-video

It was recently revealed that Ozzy Osbourne will take the stage for halftime on the NFL Season Kickoff this week. Ozzy shared a video teasing the performance.

The Los Angeles Rams tweeted the announcement earlier this week. They shared a photo, captioning it: “Ready to rock for Thursday Night Football!”

Fans were pumped about the announcement. One fan responded: “I’m so excited let’s go boys.”

A fan of both the Rams and Ozzy quote-tweeted the announcement, writing: “This is what it’s like when worlds collide.”

This afternoon, Ozzy himself tweeted a video teasing his performance. The 32-second clip featured videos of the Rams and videos of Ozzy with music overtop. He captioned the tweet: “Ozzy x @RamsNFL#RamsHouse.”

Ozzy recently had “life-altering sugery.” In an interview with The Guardian, he said: ““With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain. I’d never f**king heard of nerve pain! You know when you’re a kid, and you’re playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f**king hurts? It’s like that. It got so bad that at one point I thought: ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was f**king agony.”

Ozzy has been dealing with Parkinson’s disease, as well as several other health issues that have left him in a lot of pain.

Ozzy Osbourne Speaks Out About His Health Issues

Ozzy opened up about his health issues in an interview with The Observer. “You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” he said. “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”

When speaking about his experience with Parkinson’s, he revealed: “I reached a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be. Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK.”

His physical health has been negatively affecting his mental health as well. One of the main things about Parkinson’s to Ozzy is that he doesn’t know when it will end. Because of this, he says he has learned to “live in the moment.”

“Because you don’t know [what’s going to happen]. You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it,” he said.

While speaking out about his illnesses, he gave his wife Sharon a huge acknowledgment.

“If it wasn’t for Sharon, I’d be dead.” Ozzy said. “I was doing f****** huge amounts of drugs and booze. I never stopped. People wouldn’t know if I was gonna go through the door, the roof, or the window. Now I don’t drink or smoke or f****** do any of that s**t. I’m f****** boring.”