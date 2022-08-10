Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi’s Reunion Made Queen Guitarist Brian May ‘Emotional’

When Ozzy Osbourne checked into the hospital for “life-altering” surgery back in June, fans feared the worst. The 73-year-old metal icon has been open about his ill health in recent years, and neck and back surgery is a tough road, even for those in the best of health otherwise.

But the Prince of Darkness not only made it through, he now appears to be better than ever. Shortly after the surgery, Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, took to social media to share the good news.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!” she wrote in an Instagram story. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”

At the time, fans had no idea just how well he was doing, but they were about to find out – in the most epic way possible.

On Monday, Ozzy Osbourne’s friend and former band member, Tony Iommi, was performing at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. During his performance of the Black Sabbath classic “Paranoid,” Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance, leading to a seismic ovation from the tens of thousands in attendance.

“Dad and Tony Iommi closed out the Commonwealth Games tonight!” Ozzy’s son, Jack Osbourne, wrote in an Instagram post alongside a series of pictures of his father’s electrifying cameo.

Queen Guitarist Brian May Gets Emotional Watching Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunion

The unexpected performance sparked joy among both fans and fellow musicians alike. Not only was it unbelievable to see Ozzy Osbourne on stage so soon after his frightening surgery but the reunion of former Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy and Tony Iommi was truly a sight for sore eyes.

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May was one such enamored viewer, taking to Instagram to express his delight and disbelief. “That’s the way to do it!!!” the music icon wrote. “Must say I got a bit emotional seeing Ozzy and Iommi on stage together again. Epic!!!”

Though the relationship between Ozzy Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates has been tumultuous at best in the past, he and Tony have since rekindled their bond. Hilariously, however, they don’t talk on the phone much because Ozzy can’t quite get a grip on time zones.

“We don’t really speak because we are useless on the phone, the pair of us,” Iommi explained in an interview with Far Out Magazine. “I think we stopped that when he used to phone me at two o’clock in the morning and I’d go, ‘Oz, it’s two o’clock in the morning.’ [And he’d say] ‘Oh, oh, sorry. Alright. Bye.'”

“He forgets about what time it is in England,” Iommi continued. “And of course when the phone goes at that time of the morning you think, ‘Oh, Christ. What’s that? Somebody’s died or something has happened.'”