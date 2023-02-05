Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album Grammy Shortly After Announcing Retirement From Touring

Ozzy Osbourne is taking home the Grammy award for Best Rock Album of the Year, and the great feat comes only days after the legendary Black Sabbath frontman announced that his touring days are over.

Osbourne’s win comes from his work on Patient Number 9, which he released in September. The 13-track record peaked at no. 1 on four different U.S. Billboards, including Top Alternative, Top Hard Rock, Top Rock, and Top Tastemaker albums. It also did well outside of the country.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Patient Number 9 also topped charts in Canada, the UK, Sweden, and the Chez Republic.

The album’s 10th track, Degradation Rules, which features Tony Iommi, also won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance.

Ozzy Osbourne to Stop Touring Due to Ongoing Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating the wins after making the heartbreaking announcement that he has to step away from live performing due to ongoing health issues.

In a February 1st Instagram post, the 74-year-old shared that he has been undergoing medical treatments following a spinal injury that sidelined him four years ago. But “after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment,” he realized that his body is still too “weak” for the stage.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he wrote. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Osbourne has been vocal about his desire to start performing again. Most recently, he chatted with Yahoo! Entertainment in December and admitted that living without the rush of the crowds was driving him “nuts,” and he just had to get “back on that stage.”

“I’ve always gotta be doing something,” he said. “I mean, I could say let’s call it a day, but I can’t stop. There’s nothing like a good gig, and there’s nothing like a bad gig…A great gig is better than any sex or drug. There’s nothing to compare it to.”

While the Crazy Train singer admitted that stepping away from touring is one of the “hardest” things he’s ever had to share, he assured everyone that his “singing voice is fine.” So his musical career will continue.