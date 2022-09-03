Ozzy Osbourne Says He Would ‘Be Dead’ If Not for Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne has found himself between a rock and a hard place in life, but he’s sure it would have been harder without Sharon Osbourne. As you may know, this couple has been married since 1982 and is really cool. We think that being married to a rock icon like Ozzy can always be fun. But that’s not the case due to his many health issues.

Additionally, Ozzy Osbourne has been quite open about his substance abuse problems. In some people’s eyes, it’s a doggone miracle that he is still alive and above ground. For him, the credit should go to his wife and her steadfast belief in him and love for him. How much credit does he give her? A lot.

Moving Back To UK On Docket For Ozzy Osbourne, Wife Sharon

Recently, Osbourne was asked what he thought was the recipe for a good, happy marriage. “Love, I suppose. If it wasn’t for Sharon, I’d be dead.” Ozzy Osbourne told The Independent in an interview. “I was doing f****** huge amounts of drugs and booze. I never stopped. People wouldn’t know if I was gonna go through the door, the roof, or the window. Now I don’t drink or smoke or f****** do any of that s**t. I’m f****** boring.”

While Ozzy might consider himself boring, others might say that he’s grown up and matured a little bit. Yet the health battles do remain for Osbourne. Back in June, we do know that he would undergo what’s termed as “life-changing” surgery. Afterward, Sharon Osbourne did thank the family’s fans for the “love and support” that they showed the family. As you know, Ozzy and Sharon have three children in Jack, Kelly, and Aimee. We also recently found out that Kelly is pregnant.

Much like they have done throughout their lives, the Osbournes have been in the headlines again. This time, it did not have to do with the Ozzy health news or Sharon having a spat. In fact, the couple let the world know that they are moving back to the United Kingdom. Yep, they will be leaving Los Angeles and going back to Ozzy’s homeland

“It’s just time,” Ozzy said in another interview. “America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now. Everything’s f**king ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert … It’s f****** crazy.” Maybe Ozzy will get back to performing. After his set at the Commonwealth Games, we sure hope so.