Ozzy Osbourne’s 25-Ft Inflatable: Everything to Know About the Cross-Country Promotional Tour

A 25-foot inflatable Ozzy Osbourne debuted at Comic Con in San Diego a month ago. The massive promotional item was designed by legendary comic book artist Todd McFarlane. Now it’s on the road to promote the “Prince of Darkness’s” newest album. Patient Number 9 hits the streets on September 9, and the inflatable will make its way across the country to spread the word. The trek concludes in New York City on the album’s release date.

Some of the promotional tour stops will be announced 24 hours in advance. Others will be pop-ups. It left San Diego and made three stops in Los Angeles. The inflatable hit the Venice Boardwalk, downtown and East Hollywood. It then went to the Las Vegas strip before making its’ way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

The new album is Ozzy Osbourne’s first since 2020’s Ordinary Man. It’s his 13th solo studio album, and it features a trove of big time guests. Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Jeff Beck and Duff McKagen of Guns N’ Roses are on it. So are Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Robert Trujillo of Metallica and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction. The album also features three tracks with the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters on drums.

Ozzy Osbourne’s legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. His bandmate Tony Iommi makes his first appearance on a solo album from Ozzy with Patient Number 9.

Ozzy Osbourne Getting Back Into the Swing of Things

Osbourne underwent a massive surgical procedure earlier this year. It was something that he feared could leave him paralyzed.

“I was told, ‘You’ve got a good chance of being paralyzed for the rest of your life,’” Osbourne said. “You just don’t expect the surgeon to be a f—ing butcher. I was left in agony.”

But recovery is going well for the 73-year-old. He joined Iommi last week for his first performance since the procedure. The duo performed in their hometown of Birmingham, England. They teased “Iron Man” before performing “Paranoid.” The appearance was at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. It was impromptu and unannounced, and everyone was grateful to see him getting back on his feet.

“I love you all Birmingham! Good to be back!” Ozzy Osbourne told the crowd during “Paranoid” at Alexander Stadium. “Thank you, goodnight! You are the best. God bless you all. Birmingham forever!”

Ozzy Osbourne has no other live performances on the schedule. But he’s eager to get back to the road. It’s been several years since his last full-scale touring. Much of that was due to the pandemic. His appearance in Birmingham is a good sign that a tour may come soon.