Ozzy Osbourne is back on top. The 73-year-old “Prince of Darkness” released new music after leaving the hospital recently. Now, the collaboration with Jeff Beck is setting new milestones for the legendary guitarist.

The new single, “Patient Number 9,” reaches number one on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart just five weeks after its’ debut. The track already rose to the top of the Hard Rock Songs chart. The ascent to the top of the Airplay chart matches Shinedown’s best for the year. That was with their track “Planet Zero.”

The track features Jeff Beck on guitar. Its’ ascent marks the longest gap between an artist’s first appearance on the on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and their first #1. It comes 37 years, one month and two weeks after Beck first hit the chart with “People Get Ready,” a collaboration with Rod Stewart.

Queen’s Brian May previously had the mark. It was 26 years, three months and one week between his first appearance in 1993 with “Driven By You” and his first number one with “Blue on Black.” The Kenny Wayne Shepherd cover was a collaboration with Five Finger Death Punch.

Ozzy Osbourne’s 13th solo album by the same name is due on September 9. He dropped a video for the titular track that is features art that he drew himself. He seems to be recovering from the surgery well. Ozzy Osbourne was recently photographed with the rest of his crew leaving a family gathering at his son, Jack’s, house.

New Music from Ozzy Osbourne

The new album features epic collaborations. Top to bottom, it’s an impressive cast that Ozzy Osbourne gathered for new music. In addition to the Jeff Beck track, it boasts work with longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde and the first appearance by Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi on an Ozzy solo album. It also features collaborations with Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Mike McCready from Pearl Jam, Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age and Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers.

That’s not all. Chris Chaney from Jane’s Addiction is on the album. It’s just packed with rock and roll gods of the past four decades.

Ozzy Osbourne assured fans that he is recovering from spinal surgery nicely.

“It’s great, it’s great. I like to see people you know,” the rocker told ET. “That’s been the hardest thing of the past three years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery. It’s a slow climb back, you know?”

Ozzy Osbourne hasn’t toured in years. Obviously the pandemic affected that. If he continues his road to recovery, perhaps Ozzfest returns. He loves the roads and aims to get back on it. When he’s able, he’ll have two new albums of material to debut.