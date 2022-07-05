Parker McCollum Celebrates Major Milestone at Texas Concert Venue

On Monday (July 4th), country music singer and songwriter Parker McCollum shared on Instagram his latest career milestone, which took place at a Texas concert venue over the weekend.

In his latest social media post, Parker McCollum revealed that his show was the first to ever sell out at the White Water Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas. “What a weekend. First to ever sell out White Water Amphitheater 3 nights in a row. Absolutely electric every night. God Bless the USA & God Bless Country Music!”

Earlier in the weekend, Parker McCollum shared some of his favorite memories about Independence Day. “My favorite Fourth of July memories growing up are actually kind of dangerous now that I think about it,” McCollum recalled. “But we used to have fireworks wars where we’d shoot like Roman candles and bottle rockets. We’d always go to my grandma’s house, pop fireworks, and we’d end up shooting ‘em at each other and having wars.”

Parker McCollum went on to add that there was no eye protection or any other type of protection. “Just shooting bottle rockets at each other’s faces. But it was so fun. Some of the best days of my life.”

Meanwhile, Parker McCollum is currently on his 2022 tour. He’ll be stopping at the Bill Taylor Sr. Memorial River Stage in San Angelo, Texas on Thursday (July 7th) and Dos Equis Pavillion in Dallas, Texas on Friday (July 8th). Other stops on his tour are Atlanta, Georgia; Albuquerque, New Mexico; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Parker McCollum Opens Up About His Brother’s Support of His Music Career

During a recent interview with Off the Record, Parker McCollum opened up about his songwriting skills as well as the constant support his brother has given him and his music career.

“I think I was a freshman in high school, my brother was in college at the time,” Parker McCollum recalled. “And I’d always be trying to write something that I could play for and be like, ‘Well, when my big brother got home, I could play it and try to impress him.’”

However, Parker McCollum said that everything he would come up with would just be met with silence from his brother. “I would get no reaction. He’d be like, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing.’”

But when he came to his single “Permanent Headphones,” McCollum seemed to knock it out of the park with the lyrics. “My brother came home for Christmas break and I was like, ‘Man, I wrote this song. I’ll play it for you.’ And it was ‘Permanent Headphones.’ And after I played it, he’s like, “Dude, you’re going to be really big time in this.” He’s like, ‘Dude, actually.’ He was really the first person to be like, ‘You’re good. You can do this.’”