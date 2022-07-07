Paul McCartney Posts Special Birthday Message to Beatles Bandmate Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney is taking to Twitter today to celebrate his former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, wishing the drummer a happy birthday. And, the music star notes, Ringo Starr’s birthday lands on the same day as another special person in his life…his father.

Paul McCartney Wishes The World Peace, Sending A Special Birthday Message To His Former Beatles Bandmate Ringo Starr

In a recent Twitter post, Paul McCartney sends a touching birthday shout-out to his friend and former Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr. In this special birthday message, the former Beatles songwriter and singer wishes for world peace. And, McCartney adds in the July 7 tweet that he’s celebrating someone else today, too…his father.

Peace to the world on Ringo's birthday. Same day as my Dad. Two very special men!

Love Paul x pic.twitter.com/4QtCQRNBrE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) July 7, 2022

“Peace to the world on Ringo’s birthday,” Paul McCartney says in his early Thursday morning Twitter post. “Same day as my Dad,” the rock legend continues.

“Two very special men!” he adds. “Love Paul x”

It May Be Ringo’s Day, But It Wasn’t Long Ago That Paul McCartney Received His Own Birthday Surprise

Last month Paul McCartney was standing on a New Jersey stage, entertaining a crowd of fans on his own birthday when he received an unexpected surprise. While the former Beatle was poised to perform one of the group’s classic hits, Birthday he asks the crowd if any one of the 50,000 in attendance has a birthday coming up. He had no idea, however, that his own birthday would soon take center stage during the performance.

As the rocker prepares to sing the famous Birthday hit, another music legend, Jon Bon Jovi takes the stage, to acknowledge the former Beatles heartthrob’s own special day. It was a surprise performance that was a treat for everyone involved – fans and performers alike.

“I know it’s somebody’s birthday,” Bon Jovi says as he steps on the stage for the exciting birthday moment. The Living On A Prayer singer even brought a gift for McCartney. As he stepped onto the stage, Bon Jovi handed the rocker a bunch of festive balloons in celebration of McCartney’s 80th birthday.

Jon Bon Jovi Wishes The Former Beatle A Very Happy Birthday In Surprise Concert Appearance

As Jon Bon Jovi takes the stage, greeting Paul McCartney on his birthday, he also delivers a message to the thousands of fans who packed the arena to see the Band On The Run singer’s concert performance.

“Welcome to New Jersey,” Jon Bon Jovi says to the fans as he takes the stage during the June 16 performance. He then turns to the singer noting that he and the 50,000 fans in the crowd “want to sing Happy Birthday to you.”

A memorable moment for concert-goers, no doubt. Not only did they get a McCartney show, but they got to spend the night with the music legend on his birthday. Plus, this impressive moment includes a Happy Birthday sing-along with Bon Jovi!