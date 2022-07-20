Pearl Jam Cancels Concert Following ‘Extreme Circumstances’ for Eddie Vedder

While it takes time for musicians and bands to find their voice, for Pearl Jam, it seemed to start as soon as the band formed in 1990. The following year, Pearl Jam debuted their first album called Ten. For the next five years, that record stayed on the Billboard 200 chart. Other milestones made by that single album included platinum 13 times and becoming one of the highest-selling records in the rock genre. With a total of 11 albums, Pearl Jam continues to entertain fans all over the world. But on Wednesday, the band canceled a concert after singer Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during another show.

For a singer, a damaged throat is serious business and it makes complete sense why Pearl Jam canceled their show. They also released an Instagram post, reading, “To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.”

Pearl Jam Apologizes

Never wanting to upset their fans, Pearl Jam issued an apology along with the update. “This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend. As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time.”

Pearl Jam is currently on a tour in Europe with their most recent show taking place on Sunday, July 17 at Lollapalooza Paris. The band returns to North America on September 1st until the end of the month. But with Pearl Jam’s frontman out of commission, many are hoping for good news and a quick recovery.

Eddie Vedder Kicks Out Fan

Recently, Pearl Jam made headlines when Eddie Vedder kicked out an aggressive fan. Playing at the Hallenstadion venue, the singer stopped the show to address the individual. “Turn the lights on, please. Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey – I saw the whole thing, I know, it was annoying you. You were bummed out ’cause he was filming the whole time. Has it been the whole show or just now? Just now when I came over? Was it the whole time? Yeah, you’re filming everyone.”

The Pearl Jam singer added before kicking them out, “The thing is, I know it upset you, but you can’t fuckin’ hit him in the back of head either, even though you’re a woman. I appreciate the fact that you can be strong. Quit hitting him — you’re out of here. Violence is not allowed. I’m sorry ma’am, there’s no violence allowed. You could’ve waved to me, I was lookin’ right at you. Sorry about that, it’s just not cool, we’re not hittin’ people here. Sorry.”