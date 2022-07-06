Pearl Jam Fan With Terminal ALS Diagnosis Gets to See Band as One of His Final Wishes

The popular rock band Pearl Jam is well-known for its dedication to its fans. And, in a recent Germany performance, the music group came through for one fan in a big way. Creating a magical night for one fan, giving a personalized performance to one audience member who recently received a terminal ALS diagnosis.

Years ago, the popular band announced a summer 2020 tour across Europe. However, this tour would not come to be as planned as COVID-19 postponed this long-awaited tour. This news was especially devastating for one Pearl Jam fan, Roland Mandel who purchased advanced tickets for one of the 2020 showings.

During the pandemic, Mandel was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease, ALS, which soon left the fan requiring handicap availability. So, when the new tour dates were announced last year, Mandel couldn’t find a handicap seat in the venue for one Germany performance in June; as all tickets had been purchased further in advance.

However, this fan had a big cheering section on his side, per DoYouRemember. Mandel’s family and friends quickly decided to come together, writing the event venue’s management describing Mandel’s predicament. And, these efforts yielded results beyond their imagination.

Pearl Jam Gives One Fan A Surprising Performance During A Recent Concert

Through the efforts of his family and friends, Roland Mandel was able to secure tickets for the handicapped-accessible side of the stage. However, the excitement did not stop there. The Jeremy band learned of Mandel’s situation and brought him onto the stage during the June 21 performance. It was beyond anything this fan could have ever dreamed, sharing a stage with Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and the rest of the band.

Just before Vedder and company invited Mandel onto the stage, the band performed a Ramones cover, I Believe In Miracles. And then, Vedder addresses the crowd, acknowledging the efforts Mandel put into attending the concert that night.

“He should also experience this special night,” Vedder is quoted as saying as Mandel was wheeled onto the stage.

“He worked his ass off to be here tonight,” the Even Flow singer continues. “We love you, Roland.”

Creating Memories That Will ‘Stay For Eternity

While speaking to a German outlet after the memorable concert, Mandel’s wife notes that they will never forget the magical night. The experience, Mandel’s wife notes is “so unbelievable.”

“He was so excited, so positive, full of adrenaline,” she continues. “This stays for eternity.”