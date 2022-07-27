Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Returns to Stage for First Concert Since Damaging Vocal Cords

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is finally back on stage after a vocal cord injury sidelined him for over a week.

The band is currently touring in Europe following its headlining spot at Lollapalooza in Paris. And after canceling a list of shows, the Grammy-winning singer was feeling well enough to return to the microphone on Monday, July 25th for an Amsterdam event inside the Ziggo Dome.

While there, Pearl Jam rocked a 21-song set, which included the band’s 90s hits, Better Man, Alive, and Even Flow. Eddie Vedder also covered classics like Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World and Prince’s Purple Rain.

As Spin reported, Vedder wasn’t actually cleared to perform the event. The singer told the crowd that doctors told him to give his throat at least two full weeks of rest. But he defied their orders saying, “I’m not gonna f**kin’ leave this part of the world without playing one more show.”

However, he did give his main MD, Dr. Marco Frankenfurt, a shout-out for his dedication to Vedder’s treatment. The singer even showed pictures of Frankfurt on the stage’s video screens as he segued into the music.

Pearl Jam Cancels Four Concerts Following Eddie Vedder’s Vocal Injuries

Leading up to the Amsterdam event, Pearl Jam was forced to cancel four concerts, one in Vienna (July 20), one in Prague (July 21), and two in Amsterdam (July 24).

The decision came after the Lollapalooza show on July 17. Europe is currently in the midst of a record-breaking heat wave coupled with wildfires in France. And the harsh conditions led to Eddie Vedder’s damaged vocal cords.

The band announced the news on its official Instagram page last week.



“Due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged,” it wrote. ” He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered. As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time.”

Pearl Jam continued by recognizing all of the staff members who put hard work into preparing the events and apologized for the “brutal news and horrible timing.”

“So very, very deeply sorry,” the message continued.

Eddie Vedder is headed back to North America for another tour that begins on September 1st in Quebec City, Quebec. Among his stops is a small, intimate set at New York’s Appollo Theater on September 10th followed by a massive Madison Square Garden show the next night.







